This Week in Restaurant News: A Michelin-Starred Chef for Bellevue, a Beach House for Harry's

Say it ain't so: Tortas Condesa will close at the end of the month. Image: Brandon Patoc

A Farewell to Tortas

Olive Way just won't be the same: Monica Dimas's beloved Mexico City–style walkup sandwich window, Tortas Condesa, is calling it quits at the end of the month when its lease expires. The silver lining: Dimas has other projects in the works, according to an Instagram post. Even better, those housemade chorizo- and braised beef molé-stuffed tortas will be available at Neon Taco and Little Neon Taco.

Bellevue Reels in Famous SF Chef

Chef Joshua Skenes of the lauded San Francisco restaurant Saison—the kind of lauded that earns a restaurant three Michelin stars—will open another outpost of his seafood restaurant Angler in the Avenue Bellevue condos. But don't expect to score a reservation any time soon; the restaurant won't open until late 2021. Though San Francisco's Angler opened just last fall, Skenes has a third location in the works too, which is set to open in LA this spring.

Urban Family Brewing Is Homeward Bound

After a four-year stint in Magnolia, Urban Family Brewing Co. is headed back to Ballard, the neighborhood where it first set up shop back in 2014, according to Washington Beer Blog. The move across the Ballard Bridge will happen in stages, with beer production in the new space slated to start this summer. The tasting room will follow, opening before the end of the year. As for the new space, it boasts plenty of, well, space: enough for a 20-barrel brewhouse, taproom, and outdoor area. And while Urban Family Brewing has yet to announce its new address, it's safe to say it'll be in Ballard's brewery district.

Harry's Expands to Alki

Time to start dreaming of warmer weather: Seattle's short sun-drenched stretch of sand is getting a new "beach house." Harry's Beach House, that is—an offshoot of Capitol Hill's underheralded Harry's Fine Foods. Owner Julian Hagood will bring brunch to the West Seattle masses inside the space formerly home to a Tully's Coffee at 2676 Alki Avenue SW, per Capitol Hill Seattle. The project is still in the midst of permitting, but a roomier kitchen (and expanded menu) are in store.

Brewmaster Cody Morris Decamps for Shelton

As if Dexter Brewhouse and Mollusk Brewing's closure wasn't enough bad news, Seattle's beer scene is taking another hit. Though Dexter's sister restaurant, Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, will stay open, Mollusk brewmaster Cody Morris is headed to greener pastures in Shelton, according to Washington Beer Blog. The small town is currently brewery-free, but Morris plans to have Shelton Brewing Company up and running in the fall, located downtown in an old funeral home.

This Week on Nosh Pit

Jury duty in Seattle means good eats: Some of the city's best lunch spots are less than a 10-minute walk from the courthouse.

A chocolate tasting class, a day dedicated to cheese, and more food events on our calendar this week.