Barbecue Smith's Cowboy Ramen Nights Return

A barbecue pork–blessed, Texas-inspired twist on everybody's favorite soup of umami abundance.

By Rosin Saez 2/8/2019 at 12:40pm

Cowboy ramen: barbecue pork, smoky pork bone broth, some veg, a lot of flavor.

Image: Courtesy Barbecue Smith

Ramen has officially returned to the north Seattle barbecue joint—as of Sunday, February 10—and just in time for the blustery weather, too.

Barbecue Smith's so-named Cowboy Ramen Night will run from 4 until 9 at their Roosevelt spot, but smoky brisket and kimchi sides will make way for a brothy appearance: a Texas-inspired twist on the noodle soup.

Jason Jacobs, who presides over the pit at Barbecue Smith, started ramen nights in the winter of early 2018, when he saw a video from barbecue god Aaron Franklin showing how his brisket finds another life at a ramen house in Austin. He shared it with his cook who used to work at Samurai Noodle. That cook's response? "Oh, I can do that." Thus began a beautiful barbecue pork ramen romance.

The first one of the winter returns on Sunday, but keep tabs on the regular program on Barbecue Smith's social media (Facebook seems to be the place to check). 

