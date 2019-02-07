A Seattle-Centric Grammy Guide 2019

Brandi Carlile is up for six awards on Sunday night. Image: Courtesy Pete Souza / Sacks and Co.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday. While not unprecedented, Brandi Carlile’s six Grammy nominations are still a major nod for a local, especially since she’s nominated in general categories against chart-toppers like Cardi B, Drake, Lady Gaga—as well as, oh, Pulitzer Prize–winner Kendrick Lamar. Carlile is scheduled to perform at the show, and her recognition is big enough and surprising enough that Time included a “And who is Brandi Carlile?” section in a recent article.

Seattle Symphony has also extended its recent decorated streak (it won Gramophone’s Orchestra of the Year in 2018) with three Grammy nominations, the most for any symphony orchestra this year. A couple of grunge acts—Alice in Chains and the late Chris Cornell—also received a nomination each.

So while the Grammys, much like the Oscars, have a knack for getting it resoundingly wrong (ahem: Macklemore beat Kendrick Lamar), this year has some genuinely excellent local artists seeing major recognition. If you want to tune in, here's a cheat sheet.

Where to Watch

At Home

The show airs live on CBS at 5pm on Sunday, February 10. You can also stream it via CBS All Access or YouTubeTV (you’ll have to sign up for either).

61st Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party Hosted by Tilson

If you want to get out, head to the Cloud Room (that amorphous space above Chophouse Row) where local musician Tilson XOXO will host a proper Grammy party with a red carpet, cocktails from the room’s bar, and free popcorn. The Cloud Room, Free

Nomination Celebration and Cheering Party for Brandi Carlile

Seattle’s loudest Brandi Carlile fanboy Tom Douglas—he named a damn restaurant after her—is celebrating her nomination jag with a “cheering party.” There’s a raffle for prizes like tickets to an upcoming show, signed vinyl, “a shirt/jacket Brandi has worn on stage,” and a voicemail from Carlile (proceeds go to the singer’s Looking Out Foundation, a charity that focuses on causes like disaster relief and immunization). Douglas restaurants like Cantina Lena and Lola will provide food: tacos, churros, pita with spreads. Palace Ballroom, Free with Registration

Awards to Watch For (from Local Artists Past and Present)

Brandi Carlile

Record of the Year: “The Joke”

Album of the Year: By the Way, I Forgive You

Song of the Year: “The Joke”

Best American Roots Performance: “The Joke”

Best American Roots Song: “The Joke”

Best Americana Album: By the Way, I Forgive You

Seattle Symphony

Best Orchestral Performance: Thomas Dausgaard (conductor), Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 and Symphony No. 4

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot (conductor), Kernis: Violin Concerto

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Aaron Kernis, Kernis: Violin Concerto

Chris Cornell

Best Rock Performance: “When Bad Does Good”

Alice in Chains

Best Rock Album: Rainier Fog

Quincy Jones