  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Awards Season

A Seattle-Centric Grammy Guide 2019

Local artists—Brandi Carlile, Seattle Symphony, Alice in Chains—are up for a heap of awards. Here’s where to watch and what to watch for.

By Stefan Milne 2/7/2019 at 9:00am

Brandi Carlile is up for six awards on Sunday night. 

Image: Courtesy Pete Souza / Sacks and Co.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday. While not unprecedented, Brandi Carlile’s six Grammy nominations are still a major nod for a local, especially since she’s nominated in general categories against chart-toppers like Cardi B, Drake, Lady Gaga—as well as, oh, Pulitzer Prize–winner Kendrick Lamar. Carlile is scheduled to perform at the show, and her recognition is big enough and surprising enough that Time included a “And who is Brandi Carlile?” section in a recent article.

Seattle Symphony has also extended its recent decorated streak (it won Gramophone’s Orchestra of the Year in 2018) with three Grammy nominations, the most for any symphony orchestra this year. A couple of grunge acts—Alice in Chains and the late Chris Cornell—also received a nomination each.

So while the Grammys, much like the Oscars, have a knack for getting it resoundingly wrong (ahem: Macklemore beat Kendrick Lamar), this year has some genuinely excellent local artists seeing major recognition. If you want to tune in, here's a cheat sheet. 

Where to Watch

At Home
The show airs live on CBS at 5pm on Sunday, February 10. You can also stream it via CBS All Access or YouTubeTV (you’ll have to sign up for either).

61st Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party Hosted by Tilson
If you want to get out, head to the Cloud Room (that amorphous space above Chophouse Row) where local musician Tilson XOXO will host a proper Grammy party with a red carpet, cocktails from the room’s bar, and free popcorn. The Cloud Room, Free

Nomination Celebration and Cheering Party for Brandi Carlile
Seattle’s loudest Brandi Carlile fanboy Tom Douglas—he named a damn restaurant after her—is celebrating her nomination jag with a “cheering party.” There’s a raffle for prizes like tickets to an upcoming show, signed vinyl, “a shirt/jacket Brandi has worn on stage,” and a voicemail from Carlile (proceeds go to the singer’s Looking Out Foundation, a charity that focuses on causes like disaster relief and immunization). Douglas restaurants like Cantina Lena and Lola will provide food: tacos, churros, pita with spreads. Palace Ballroom, Free with Registration 

Awards to Watch For (from Local Artists Past and Present)

Brandi Carlile

  • Record of the Year: “The Joke”
  • Album of the Year: By the Way, I Forgive You
  • Song of the Year: “The Joke”
  • Best American Roots Performance: “The Joke”
  • Best American Roots Song: “The Joke”
  • Best Americana Album: By the Way, I Forgive You

Seattle Symphony

  • Best Orchestral Performance: Thomas Dausgaard (conductor), Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 and Symphony No. 4
  • Best Classical Instrumental Solo: James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot (conductor), Kernis: Violin Concerto
  • Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Aaron Kernis, Kernis: Violin Concerto 

Chris Cornell

  • Best Rock Performance: “When Bad Does Good”

Alice in Chains

  • Best Rock Album: Rainier Fog

Quincy Jones

  • Best Music Film: Quincy
Filed under
Seattle Symphony, Tom Douglas, Brandi Carlile, Grammy Awards
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner February 6–12

02/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Lunch In Session

15 Places to Grab a Bite During Jury Duty

02/04/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Mike Easton Looks to Spring, Ben Paris Returns (Kinda)

02/01/2019 By Jaime Archer

Feel the Love

Where to Dine Out on Valentine's Day in Seattle

01/31/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 30–February 5

01/30/2019 By Haley Gray

Arts & Culture

The Sporting Life

Seattle Sounders FC Has a Whole New Look—and Everyone's Mad

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Awards Season

A Seattle-Centric Grammy Guide 2019

9:00am By Stefan Milne

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at February Art Walk

02/06/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Bathe in the Beauty of The Sleeping Beauty

02/05/2019 By Darren Davis

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work February 4–7

02/04/2019 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Democratic Lawmakers Push a Sales Tax Exemption for Low-Income Households

7:43am By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

7 Questions Answered About Seattle's Fight Against Eviction

02/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Snap Judgment

Should Jay Inslee Run for President?

02/06/2019 By Emma Scher

In Transit

Lisa Herbold Still Hates the Streetcar

02/06/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Governor Signs Off on Changes to New Deadly Force Law

02/05/2019 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

State of the Union Guests: Who Are Our Lawmakers Inviting?

02/05/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

The Sporting Life

Seattle Sounders FC Has a Whole New Look—and Everyone's Mad

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

02/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 4–10

02/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Good Buys for Best Friends

A Shop Talk Galentine's Day Gift Guide

01/29/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 28–February 3

01/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe