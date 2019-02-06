  1. News & City Life
Snap Judgment

Should Jay Inslee Run for President?

The Washington governor, best known for his climate agenda, has fueled speculation on a 2020 bid for over a year.

By Emma Scher 2/6/2019 at 12:30pm

Image: Courtesy Jay Inslee

“Representation matters. More and more people in our country look to government for leadership [but] they’re not seeing people who look like them. Whether it’s Inslee or somebody else, this is a perpetuation of a system that isn’t living up to its values.”

—Kristine Reeves, state representative, 30th Legislative District

“Governor Inslee has been a tireless environmental champion. That’s welcome leadership here at home, but one that’s sorely needed on the national stage.”

—Nick Abraham, former spokesperson, Yes on 1631 campaign

“Most of the country will say, ‘Jay who?’ Very few governors have a national profile… But you can make money by betting on the underdog. He has a profile that’s distinctive from what everyone else is offering at this point.”

—Mark Smith, associate chair, University of Washington Department of Political Science

Filed under
Presidential Election, 2020 Presidential Election, Jay Inslee
Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

