Nosh Pit Weekly Planner February 6–12

The week in which: We learn to make molé, appreciate fine chocolate, and get our food waste under control.

By Haley Gray 2/6/2019 at 10:00am

Eco Collective will plate up an elegant meal with locally sourced ingredients to teach you how to waste less food.

Image: Courtesy Eco Collective

Thu, Feb 7
La Cocina Chicken Molé Cooking Class
Beloved by Anthony Bourdain, molé is a traditional sauce made up of spices, chilies, nuts, vegetables, and some amount or another of cacao. It's been honed by the home cooks of southern Mexico over the course of, well, time immemorial, but you can roll up your sleeves and learn to make your own version in three hours or less on Thursday evening starting at 6. Tickets are $85 per person and proceeds benefit El Centro de la Raza's senior programs. BYOA (apron)!

Fri, Feb 8
Single-Origin Chocolate Tasting Class
Few know that the right bar of chocolate can contain complex flavors on par with a fine wine, $10 pour-over, or flight of craft beer. Cozy up in Interbay with Chocopolis Friday night at 7 to learn the art and pleasure of craft chocolate made with cacao from varying regions. You'll never see Hershey's bars the same way again. Tickets are $20 each.

Sat, Feb 9
Beecher's Cheese For All
Beecher's is celebrating 15 years of cheesemaking with an ode to America's cheesiest (and most beloved) meals: mac and cheese and the cheeseburger. They've called on local chefs—Li'l Woody's Cory Alfano, Sawyer's Mitch Mayers, and many more—to whip up their best takes on the classic comfort foods using Beecher's locally crafted, ooey-gooey goods. Expect the unexpected: These chefs are getting creative. Tickets include tastes from all participating chefs and two vouchers for beer and wine. General admission sessions ($45) run from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8, VIP ticket holders ($75) get open bar access and a gift bag, with sessions from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8. 

Mon, Feb 11
Ghostfish Fourth Anniversary Dinner
Four years ago, this SoDo brewery began catering to Seattle's gluten-averse with inventive recipes for classic beers using millet, quinoa, and other grains. It's time to celebrate 1,460 days and counting of having a place in town to bring your gluten-free friends with a four-course dinner from chef Joshua Beckham. Each plate will be paired with special Ghostfish beers selected by head brewer Reid Ackerman. No birthday party is complete without a goody bag, so guests will take home a commemorative fourth anniversary glass. The evening begins at 6:30 with a meet-and-greet and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $100 each and limited to an intimate 30 guests, so don't wait to reserve your spot.

Tue, Feb 12
Seasonal Zero Waste Dinner Party
Washingtonians produce on average a shocking 13.6 pounds of waste per person per day. But Ballard home goods retailer Eco Collective thinks we can dial that back. At its seasonal dinner party this Tuesday at 7, chef Daniel Quan will dish up a five-course locally sourced, vegan meal (paired with organic wine, of course) and show diners how to reduce food and plastic waste at home. Some examples include making broth from veggie scraps, preserving summer bounty, and avoiding plastic packaging when you shop. Tickets are $75 each. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com.  

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Tastings and Classes, Beecher's, Mexican Cuisine, Sustainability, Food Waste, Gluten Free, Chocolate, Beer
