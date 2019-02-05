Governor Signs Off on Changes to New Deadly Force Law

Governor Jay Inslee on Monday signed off on updates to the state's deadly force law that had been left out of the original version, but had no opposition.

Voters approved Initiative 940 in the November general election, marking a historic change to state law that makes it easier to prosecute cops over misusing deadly force—by removing the need to prove "malice." Democratic lawmakers, like state senator David Frockt of Seattle, have been pushing this change for years without any luck, and it's a monumental shift for police reform activists.

But a court decision forced the measure to exclude updates legislators made to address concerns from police unions. After the measure passed in November, officials promised they would pass the revisions again this session.

Legislators needed a two-thirds majority vote to change an initiative passed by voters. The bill passed unanimously in the House, 47-0 in the Senate.

Here's what changed: