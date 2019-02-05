  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Dance

Ballet Review

Bathe in the Beauty of The Sleeping Beauty

Prepare for some major pageantry in Pacific Northwest Ballet’s performance of the Tchaikovsky classic.

By Darren Davis 2/5/2019 at 10:00am

Pacific Northwest Ballet company dancers strike a pose in The Sleeping Beauty.

Image: Courtesy Angela Sterling

When it’s curtains up on The Sleeping Beauty, the audience lingers a moment on a second, patterned curtain. It’s soft, dreamily translucencent, and—with the thrumming of the orchestra—it helps transport the theater from a wet and chilly Friday night into the warmth of Tchaikovsky’s and Ronald Hynd’s ballet.

From start to finish, Pacific Northwest Ballet’s first production of the new year drapes itself in baroque majesty. There are chandeliers. There are wooded forests. There are foggy dream carriages and endless royal trains of rich fabric hoisted by smartly dressed children. Half the people on stage don’t dance; instead they peacock around in regalia. It’s the sort of ballet you can envision performed for high society in late 19th century Russia. The scenery and costumes by Peter Docherty deserve their own curtain call.

The story of Princess Aurora and Prince Florimund deals in extravagant visuals but relatively low stakes—a Sunday matinee in terms of emotional energy. Aurora gets cursed, takes a long nap, and is saved by a kiss. Then they throw a big wedding with Puss in Boots (more on that in a second). Even the wicked fairy Carabosse, played by a hammy Jonathan Porretta, is sort of loveable. 

Principal dancer Lesley Rausch as Princess Aurora.

Image: Courtesy Angela Sterling

This levity in tone does not mean the dancers get a breather, however. Aurora, performed opening night by the reliable Lesley Rausch, offers plenty of poise in between displays of brute strength. Take Aurora’s 16th birthday bash where Rausch stands atop one pointed foot, her other leg raised behind her, as she is spun 360 degrees four times by four different suitors—pausing between each to show off her balance unassisted.

Same for Jerome Tisserand as Prince Florimund who, during the final pas de deux of the third act wedding (everyone knows a good wedding must have multiple!), lifts Rausch's head first as if meaning to toss her like a fish at Pike Place. Instead they pause as she creates a crescent shape around him, her foot high above his head, her fingers inches from the ground. The move is done in a flash that caught the audience joyously off guard each time. 

That wedding, by the way… quite the guest list. Red Riding Hood and the Wolf (Calista Ruat and Christian Poppe) make appearances right before the bride and groom—which I guess technically makes them the maid of honor and best man? Puss in Boots and the White Cat show up too (Guillaume Basso and Leah Merchant) as that couple who are always fighting or flirting (or both) and who get too handsy with each other on the dance floor. With all this fantasy crossover potential, that wedding could inspire its own story ballet.

The Sleeping Beauty’s opulence does carry over to its runtime—a big, long performance (three intermissions). It sags a bit in the middle, but finishes with a dazzling third act. It’s a marathon for the company, though less so for members of the audience who are treated throughout with some truly sumptuous visuals. In short: Dress up for this one.

The Sleeping Beauty
Feb 2–10, McCaw Hall, $37–$189

Filed under
Pacific Northwest Ballet, Dance, Ballet, Mccaw Hall
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 8–14

05/08/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Yay

Just, Wow. Congratulations to Canlis and Chef Brady Williams!

05/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in the Central District Right Now

05/06/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Sake for Days and Starbucks on Demand

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Open and Shut

Changes at Batch 206 Distillery—Oaky's Tex Mex Exits and Addo: 206 Arrives

05/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Movie Review

What Is the Point of Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

05/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 6–9

05/06/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 3–5

05/03/2019 By Gennette Cordova

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at May Art Walk

05/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Cinema Paradiso

The 2019 Seattle International Film Festival Schedule Is Here

05/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Tacocat’s This Mess Is a Place Is Polished Work from a Local Gem

04/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe