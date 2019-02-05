  1. Style & Shopping
Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

This weekend, head to Love City Love where shops like Pipe and Row, Glasswing, Prism, Division Road, and many more are selling goods at steep, steep discounts.

By Rosin Saez 2/5/2019 at 11:00am

Expect plenty of racks at the Citywide Winter Warehouse Sale.

Image: Courtesy Prism

It only happens twice a year: a citywide warehouse sale in which some of our favorite shops and designers gather under one roof—namely the roof of Love City Love—and it's happening this weekend.

Local boutiques from Ballard to Pioneer Square will convene on Capitol Hill to proffer goods at the lowest prices of the year, anywhere from 15 to 75 percent off. If you've ever pulled a pair of Mara Hoffman trousers off a clothing rack at Glasswing only to wither slightly at the price tag, or run your hands across a stack of wool sweaters at Hammer and Awl but perhaps couldn't quite justify the investment, well, this sale is for you. So, which stores and independent designers will be there, you wonder?

Baby and Company
Division Road 
Glasswing
Hammer and Awl
Likelihood
Lu. 
Pipe and Row 
Prism
Silvae
Standard Goods
Velouria
Zed

Some shops will posts updates on their social media regarding what's going up for the big sale.

Citywide Winter Warehouse Sale
Sat, Feb 9 & Sun, Feb 10, Love City Love, 11 to 5

