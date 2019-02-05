A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

Expect plenty of racks at the Citywide Winter Warehouse Sale. Image: Courtesy Prism

It only happens twice a year: a citywide warehouse sale in which some of our favorite shops and designers gather under one roof—namely the roof of Love City Love—and it's happening this weekend.

Local boutiques from Ballard to Pioneer Square will convene on Capitol Hill to proffer goods at the lowest prices of the year, anywhere from 15 to 75 percent off. If you've ever pulled a pair of Mara Hoffman trousers off a clothing rack at Glasswing only to wither slightly at the price tag, or run your hands across a stack of wool sweaters at Hammer and Awl but perhaps couldn't quite justify the investment, well, this sale is for you. So, which stores and independent designers will be there, you wonder?

Baby and Company

Division Road

Glasswing

Hammer and Awl

Likelihood

Lu.

Pipe and Row

Prism

Silvae

Standard Goods

Velouria

Zed

Some shops will posts updates on their social media regarding what's going up for the big sale.

Citywide Winter Warehouse Sale

Sat, Feb 9 & Sun, Feb 10, Love City Love, 11 to 5

