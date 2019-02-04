What to Do After Work February 4–7

Ark Lodge Cinemas plays Sarah Menzie's Afghan Cycles for a one night special event. Image: Jenny Nichols

Mon, Feb 4

Night Hikes, Camp Crush, Gaby DeSpain

It's a night for alt-pop with sets from three Pacific Northwest bands. Dream pop duo Night Hikes' The Blue Hour brings subdued vocals that merge with soft, ambient tracks. Meanwhile, Portland-based husband-and-wife duo Camp Crush's latest album, She's Got It, skews new age with pulsing synths and vocals reminiscent of Blondie. ("November Skin" is an electric feminist anthem). Singer-songwriter Gaby DeSpain's latest Psychedelic Love offers brooding electronic alt-pop. Sunset Tavern, $10

Tue, Feb 5

Afghan Cycles

Sarah Menzies is a Gonzaga University graduate, filmmaker, environmental activist, and the founder of the production company Let Media, which curates social justice–centric documentaries. Her latest work, Afghan Cycles, highlights women sparking a cultural revolution through bike riding, something that's still considered a cultural crime in Afghanistan. The film follows the National Cycling Team, the country's first female racing league. Ark Lodge Cinemas, $10

Wed, Feb 6

34th Annual Improvised Music Festival

For those mourning the fall of Upstream, the Improvised Music Festival offers an experimental, city-wide tribute to improvised music. Here the styles range from classic jazz to more electronic jam sessions. On Wednesday, catch local bassist and teacher Abbey Blackwell's duet with cellist Ebony Miranda at Gallery 1412. Shows continue through the weekend. Various locations, $5–$20 donation

Thu, Feb 7

Kelsey Cook

Kelsey Cook is unabashedly brazen: She’ll mock your sex life and her own dead cat. The stand-up made her late night debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show last March, and she also cohosts podcast Self-Helpless with fellow comics Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer, where they tackle everything from our mortal fate to the Konmari method. Parlor Live Comedy Club Bellevue, $20