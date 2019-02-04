  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When February 4–10

This week: Save on designer shoes and luxury handbags, Ballard shops gather for a Hullabaloo sale, and a fashion show raises awareness for domestic violence.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 2/4/2019 at 12:00pm

I got hot sauce in my bag, swag.

Image: Sell Your Sole Consignment

Thu, Feb 7
Purse and Shoe Party at Sell Your Sole Consignment
Get to know one of the city's best hidden gems, Sell Your Sole Consignment Boutique in Belltown. Known for luxury designer finds from the dreamiest closets in town, the shop's inventory, priced up to 70 percent off retail, includes some highly coveted brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga. From 5:30 to 8:30, Sell Your Sole's party will introduce you to an amazing collection of new-to-you designer shoes and handbags that just hit the floor.

Fri, Feb 8 & Sat, Feb 9
Ballard Hullabaloo
Once a year, some of Ballard's best shops get together under one roof to share myriad discounted goods. Prism, Re-souL, and Scout and Molly's are a few of the participating vendors setting up shop at the Leif Erikson Hall Friday from 6 to 9 and again Saturday from 10 to 2. Porkchop and Co. and Peddler Brewing Company will be there to keep your bellies happy while you shop. All beer proceeds will go to the Ballard Commons Park Play Area fundraiser. Sounds like a money saving win-win to us. 

Sat, Feb 9
Ion Annual Fashion Event 
The Ion Fashion Event will showcase local designers at the Nordic Museum in Ballard from 7 to 10 Saturday evening. All proceeds will be benefitting F-factor and Ruby Room programs, which serve Washington foster children, homeless youth, and high school teens. Deyonte’ Weather CollectionLisa Marie Couture and MAC Fashion House are a few of the participating fashion houses. In addition to a runway show, there will be a competition for which designers must use up-cycled materials to create a couture piece. At the end of the evening, those looks will be up for auction. 

Sat, Feb 9
Runway to Freedom Fashion Show
Runway to Freedom is a night dedicated to raising awareness around domestic violence. For the last eight years, RTF has raised over $170,000 for survivors of abuse while providing a platform for them to share their story. Find yourself at Thinkspace on Lake Union Saturday evening for a night full of education and empowerment. Local fashion designers will showcase their designs while musicians perform some tunes of love. VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet Macklemore, plus get an exclusive invite to an after-party.

Sat, Feb 9
Sweethearts in the Market
Pike Place Market is celebrating their love for locals this month with a fun-filled day of activities. Head downtown with your family and friends for a special day of love Saturday afternoon. Nine new pop-up art installations designed by Pike Place artists will be unveiled for the perfect photo-op, handmade gifts from the Crafts Market will be overflowing, and Down Under and Western Avenue shops will be hosting some Valentine's Day cookie decorating.

Sun, Feb 10
Boundaries with Soul: A Self-Care Event
Author and life coach Carley Schweet says it's okay to say "no"—no to "blocks, fears, and hang ups." Catch her at Follain in University Village on Sunday afternoon, when she'll share her wisdom on self-love and overcoming life's biggest challenges. You'll also walk out the door with her book Boundaries with Soul, which will help kick-start your journey. Tickets for the event are $25.

