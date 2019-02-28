  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Men’s Fashion

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

From an industrial showroom in Fremont to a cozy boutique on Capitol Hill, Seattle's menswear game is on point.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 2/28/2019 at 9:00am

A peek inside Blue Owl Workshop, a raw denim sanctuary in Fremont.

Image: Blue Owl Workshop

Blue Owl Workshop

Tucked away on Canal Street in Fremont lies an industrial-chic showroom housing top-of-the-line menswear and accessories: hip jeans, hoodies, leather goods, luxe sweatpants, Japanese indigo denim, wool coats—you get the picture. This place is a one-stop shop for men looking for quality and style. Stacks on stacks of blue jeans line one wall and, after a recent visit, we can confirm that Blue Owl doesn't take raw denim lightly. They introduced a Denim Buyback program to showcase how raw denim can fade and develop naturally over time. This place is a true hidden gem. 

Glasswing

This Melrose Market men’s and women’s boutique looks like the apartment of your coolest friend, the one with tendrily plants, an expertly stocked wet bar, charcoal soap in the bathroom, and a dresser full of lived-in denim. Find a large offering of stylish clothes, home goods, and plants, plus an on-site gallery of local artists and a variety of workshops.

Standard Goods

Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, this urban oasis is packed with on-trend clothing, accessories, and U.S.-made gifts. Stock up on layer-ready basics that won’t fall apart on you like certain fast-fashion chains in town. Standard Goods focuses on contemporary American-made apparel for men and women in any season, with brands like The Great PNWRains, and Unbranded denim

Head to Freeman for one-of-a-kind Seattle pennants to adorn your walls.

Image: Freeman

Freeman

Around the corner from the oh-so-popular Joe Bar on Capitol Hill is a cool and particularly cozy shop featuring locally made classic menswear such as rain jackets, denim, flannels, and Seattle pennants. The owners are intimately involved in every step of production and make a profound effort to ensure you're putting your hard earned dollars towards something that will endure the miles. 

Jackstraw

Established in 2008 by owners John and Paola Richards, Jackstraw is a stylish brick and mortar with upscale-hip mens and womenswear—like J.Crew, if J.Crew were blown in from the sea on warm wind. They opened their shop in Belltown to provide clothes that tell stories, hold character, and are beautifully constructed, simplified, and comfortable. Not sure how to tell your story? Book a free appointment with John or in-store stylist Sandy.

Division Road

Much of the “luxury heritage” clothing at Division Road looks akin to the old-school cool garb of American journeyman seen in black-and-white photographs. Think crisp denim, Japanese flannel, and leather cap-toe boots—sold alongside modern pullovers, flannels, crewnecks, and cardigans. 

Hammer and Awl 

Think of Hammer and Awl as a hardware store without any actual tools. A different kind of equipment for the practical but stylish Seattleite lives here: apparel, accessories, and housewares from over a dozen brands, all handcrafted and dashing.

Filson

This SoDo flagship is the standard-bearer for Seattle’s unofficial uniform of long-sleeve flannels, forest-green down vests, ribbed beanies, and other apparel you could just as easily wear on a weekend fishing trip as at a weekday happy hour. 

Filed under
Local Shops, Shopping Guide, Seattle Boutique
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Treat Beat

Frankie and Jo's Will Pop Up in West Seattle All Summer Long

05/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

05/29/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Chosen Frozen

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

05/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Cinematic Hacks

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

How to Score

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

05/29/2019 By Jaime Archer

Brainy Beach Reads

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

10 Seattle Events to Catch This June

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Loving Death

Jane Wong’s Work Brightly Haunts the Frye

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe