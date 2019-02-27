Where to Eat and Drink February 27–March 5

Channel Seattle's bootlegging past by sipping on cocktails at the Smith Tower's Smells Like Seattle Spirits event. Image: Courtesy Smith Tower

Wed, Feb 27

An Afternoon of Amaro at Central Smoke

Depending on the batch, amaro can be an herbaceous elixir to savor slowly or a bitter punch to the tastebuds you'll just want to get down the hatch. Cocktail industry vet Mike Capoferri hopes you'll sip with minimal wincing at his lunch-hour lesson on Wednesday at Central Smoke. He'll teach guests about amaro's history, ingredients, and production, plus show you how to whip up a quick batch of your own.

Wed, Feb 27

Restaurant After Hours 2019

What's better than an after-hours trip to the Seattle Aquarium? A post-work, aquatic critter–filled excursion that includes bites from more than 25 Seattle eateries. All of which means attendees can rub elbows with the folks behind their favorite Seattle culinary institutions—and nibble their scrumptious creations. Look for goods from Appel Farms Cheese, Don Lucho's, Ivar's, and plenty more. Noshing and networking begins at 6:30; tickets are $25 to $65.

Mon, Mar 4

Smells Like Seattle Spirits at the Top of Smith Tower

Most Seattleites don't associate our dreary, cold climate with the island flavors of rum—but maybe we should. The Smith Tower will host a three-part storytelling series, kicking off Monday at 7:30, to educate Emerald City imbibers on our rum-running past. During prohibition, one of the region's most notorious bootleggers, Roy Olmstead, hailed from our rainy city. And, fittingly, there's a specialty drink made in his honor: the "Runnin' with the Devil," which pairs rum and amaro with lemon sherbet, lime, and absinthe rinse. A chapter of Seattle's prohibition past will unfold each month via storytelling, following the rise and fall of Olmstead's black market empire and a young Seattle police recruit from Nebraska. Tickets are $20 each and seating is limited, but that devilishly good cocktail will be available at all three events.

Tue, Mar 5

Ivar's Mardi Gras Party

For its second annual Mardi Gras celebration, Ivar's will craft a Cajun and Creole feast out of our region's aquatic bounty. Expect jambalaya, a crawfish boil, and creole-spiced calamari, plus alligator sausage, fried green tomato muffulettas, and more. As for the ambiance, raucous live zydeco music, dancing, and festive attire (masks encouraged) are in order. The festivus gets underway at Salmon House at 7 on Tuesday; admission is $50 and includes two drink tickets.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com.