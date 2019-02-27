  1. Arts & Culture
Book it to the Block

RL Grime, Phantogram, and Lizzo Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2019

Dig out your fanny pack and sunglasses: The lineup for the 23rd annual Block Party just dropped. And it's rad.

By Aly Brady 2/27/2019 at 10:34am

A scene from last year's Block Party pretty much sums up the weekend: baseball hats, arm tats, and beach balls.

Image: Stefan Milne

Capitol Hill Block Party just announced the 2019 lineup for its three-day urban music party in July—and it's a funky mix of electric, indie, hip-hop, and a whole lot of local musicians. Psychedelic and electric pop duo Phantogram will headline along with DJ RL Grimes and rapper Lizzo. (If you haven't listened to her latest single "Cuz I Love You," do it now, cuz Lizzo growls and belts like no other.)

But past big names, the lineup is outfitted with locals we've been watching. Sibling rock duo The Black Tones will play some serious grooves from their first album, which drops in April and has been in the works for almost eight years. Seattle-based Taylar Elizza Beth will dole out some femme hip-hop. Experimental trio Tres Leches, who we've deemed the "good kind of prog," will deftly take turns at guitar, bass, and drums—all in one set. 

Here’s how it will break down over the weekend:

Friday, July 19
Phantogram, Big Wild, Mitski, Ekali, JPEGMAFIA, Medasin, Crooked Colors, Vagabon, Peach Pit, Robotaki, The Black Tones, Bearaxe, Rudy, Mirrorgloss, Red Ribbon, The Spider Ferns, Hoshin, Little Wins, Fluencie, Erin Rae & The Heartbeets, Decent at Best

Saturday, July 20
Lizzo, Snakehips, Saba, Chelsea Cutler, Shallou, Still Woozy, Tribe Called Red, Ayokay, Evan Giia, Houses, Valley Maker, Plastic Picnic, Kassa Overall, Scarlet Parke, Wild Powwers, Tres Leches, Samurai Del, Actors, Ok Sweetheart, Kung Foo Grip, Perry Porter, Basins, Head to Head, Cold Comfort, Michete

Sunday, July 21
RL Grime, Aminé, Jungle, Denzel Curry, Cuco, Yves Tumor, Jack Harlow, Mike, Waax, Nina, Breaks and Swells, Romaro Franceswa, Sloucher, Dreamcatchr, Nick Weaver, Marshall Law Band, Taylar Elizza Beth, Spesh, Jason Mccue, Michigander, PSA, Chris King & The Gutterballs, Episcool, Fleetwood Snack

Single day tickets, weekend tickets, and VIP passes are on sale now. And what's more, Block Party will be donating some of the funds to local nonprofits like The Vera Project and Jubilee's Women's Center. 

Capitol Hill Block Party 2019
July 19–July 21, Pike/Pine, $70–$160 

Concerts

Capitol Hill Block Party 2019

$70–$160 12th Avenue in Pike/Pine Corridor

