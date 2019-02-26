The Top Things to Do in Seattle Spring 2019

Concert

May 22 Were you to go back to the mid-1960s and, of all the British Invasion bands, select the Rolling Stones as the one that would not only thrive but survive—well, you wouldn’t have. Yet nearly six decades into their careers these septuagenarians launch their No Filter tour. Balancing museumlike historicity with stadium-filling stage presence, the Stones abide. CenturyLink Field



Theater

May 4–19 Back in 1995 Seattle put on a version of Carmen, opera’s biggest crowd pleaser, that scandalized audiences by spiking the stage act with sex and violence. This year’s take—the company’s first since 2011—is less explicit. But you can’t obscure Georges Bizet’s original sauce: a slinky, brutal tale of a Sevillian soldier who becomes obsessed with the titular and titillating femme fatale. McCaw Hall

Special Event

March 14–17 Emerald City Comic Con is one of the major proud-nerd conventions in the country and, despite the name, not all comics and cosplay. Cast members from Boy Meets World (Cory! Topanga!), Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones pop by for panels and autographs. Even if you don’t want to participate, there’s a beer garden—the League of Libations—ideal for observing the costumed multitudes. Washington State Convention Center

Concert

May 30 Brandi Carlile has long occupied an odd place in Seattle music. She’s a national folk-country star living outside a city that often treats country with, at best, a shrug. Perhaps her latest album By the Way, I Forgive You, which twines together Joni Mitchell–like clarity with graceful eclecticism, and the grand Grammy nod it got, will get the city to embrace her as much as she’s embraced it. Neptune Theatre

Comedy

“I’m from North Carolina originally…but I consider myself very European…. I order morsels of food. I don’t eat heavy anymore. I say give me a plate of little morsels.” —JB Smoove

March 1 From SNL to Def Comedy Jam to Curb Your Enthusiasm, JB Smoove is a fount of clownish charm. Moore Theatre