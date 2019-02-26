  1. Features
  2. New Adventures in the Historic Chinatown–International District

Seattle History

Chinatown–International District Is a Neighborhood of Activism

Brush up on the C–ID's famous faces and names.

By Allison Williams 2/26/2019 at 9:00am Published in the March 2019 issue of Seattle Met

From left to right, Ruby Chow, Bob Santos, Donnie Chin, and Wing Luke.

Image: Junichi Tsuneoka

Ruby Chow (1920–2008)

Even before her three King County Council terms, the restaurateur and her signature beehive advocated for Chinatown by lobbying for cultural programs and its own identity amid a diverse neighborhood.

Bob Santos (1934–2016)

Just how forward-looking was activist mentor “Uncle” Bob? From the ’70s he fought for affordable housing, elder services, and intersectionality before Seattle knew the word.

Donnie Chin (1955–2015)

The tragedy behind his still unsolved fatal shooting can’t diminish the community organizer’s 45 years of making the neighborhood safer with his ID Emergency Center and on-the-streets patrols. 

Wing Luke (1925–1965)

As the state’s first Asian elected official and POC Seattle City Council member in 1962, he fought for housing equality and to preserve classic Seattle joints like Pike Place Market and Pioneer Square.

Filed under
Donnie Chin, Bob Santos, Activism, Chinatown–International District
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. New Adventures in the Historic Chinatown–International District

What to Call the District

In this neighborhood, even the name is complex.

A Reimagined Louisa Hotel Heralds a New Era in Chinatown

The Woo siblings honor their father's legacy by turning the long-vacant building into apartments.

The Best Restaurants in Chinatown Right Now

From dim sum to hot pot to late night comfort food.

One Cook’s Love Affair with Chinatown–International District

Congee with his son. Crab with Tom Douglas. For Herschell Taghap, the C–ID means comfort.

The Wing Luke Is a Museum Without Walls

And it considers its neighborhood one big exhibit.

4 Japantown Restaurants You Need to Know About

A verifiable sushi destination, this neighborhood's also home to fried snacks and weekend ramen.

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

Binko Chiong-Bisbee and John Bisbee reimagined the landmark Higo Variety Store as an art gallery and shop.

Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet Gets Set to Music

On its 10th anniversary, the best-selling novel set in Chinatown–International District finds new life as a musical.

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

Vital neighborhood stores both old and new.

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

New housing developments are bringing a flood of residents to the neighborhood.

13 Restaurants in Little Saigon You Can't Miss

Where to find steaming pho, housemade banh mi, even Taiwanese-style desserts.

The Next Generation Puts Its Spin on Iconic C–ID Businesses

At Pho Bac and Uwajimaya, a new generation of business owners carry on their families’ legacies.

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Chocolate Factory and a Belltown "Seacuterie"

05/24/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Expansion Mode

Ethan Stowell Restaurants Acquires Kigo Kitchen

05/24/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Street Eats

Track Down These 5 New Seattle Food Trucks

05/22/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 22–28

05/22/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Wallingford Right Now

05/21/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Mike Easton's Il Nido Is Here

05/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 24–27

05/24/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 22–28

05/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Localish Lit

Riots I Have Known Is a Deeply Funny Prison Book

05/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 20–23

05/20/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 17–19

05/17/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Along for the Ride

Seattle Isn’t a Bike Town for Everyone. This Group Wants to Change That.

05/24/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Style & Shopping

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe