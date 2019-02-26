5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

Get Me Out of Here jacket ($75), Can't Blame the Youth; vintage kokeshi doll ($48), Momo; and Mark Calderon trivets ($34 each), Kobo at Higo. Image: Chona Kasinger

Lei Ann Shiramizu and her husband Tom Kleifgen have long held down the corner of Jackson and Sixth with an eclectic collection of clothing (both globally and locally designed), jewelry, home goods, and other giftable wares.

This recent arrival from the University District stocks an unparalleled mix of funky (yin-yang motif meets R&B singer Aaliyah on shirts!) and modern (transparent raincoats!).

Contemporary and traditional ceramic crafts from Japanese and Northwest artists mingle alongside art, housewares, and gifts from children’s books to throw blankets to wool socks, a range that honors the building’s former life as the Higo Variety Store.

Marcus Lalario’s newest shop peddles streetwear—jackets, caps, beanies, tees—some with images from famed photographer Charles Peterson, others simply embroidered with the shop’s name, all cooler than the last item of clothing you purchased.

Rian Robison and shop pup Tony Coconuts are tucked away in a modest room that brims with her designs—dyed kimono robes and cover-ups, scarves, handkerchiefs. Robison can show you numerous ways to wear her multifaceted wraps.