What to Do After Work February 25–28

A Marxist sci-fi comedy, a workshop for journalists, and empowering girl pop.

By Aly Brady 2/25/2019 at 8:00am

Mindy Gledhill plays Fremont Abbey Arts Center Wednesday night.

Image: Katelyn Williams

Mon, Feb 25
Sorry to Bother You
In Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, protagonist Cassius Green (pronounced "Cash is Green") takes a job as a telemarketer in an alternate Oakland. By fine-tuning his best "white voice" Green rises to the status of a “power caller." The absurdity only escalates from there. (Not to mention the arrival of the company's cokehead business titan, played by Armie Hammer.) This is clever Marxist science-fiction bolstered by a self-aware lead performance by Get Out's LaKeith Stanfield. Central Cinema, $8

Tue, Feb 26
Changing Culture, Politics, and Journalism: A Conversation with KUOW's Sydney Brownstone
Brownstone left The Stranger last May to take her place as online editor at KUOW. Since then she’s done in-depth reporting on sexual assault, like her recent work following the growing assault allegations against Seattle nightlife entrepreneur, David Meinert. In this workshop she’ll talk reporting on trauma, working with victims and survivors, and the critical role of empathy in journalism. Campion Ballroom, $5

Wed, Feb 27
Mindy Gledhill and Anna Freedman
Mindy Gledhill’s soft and strummy sound, augmented by blushing vocals, seems simple enough. But they’re the product of a longtime struggle with her childhood and her religion. Growing up Mormon in Utah, Gledhill faced constant institutionalized sexism. She felt inferior. Now, in her first album since 2013, Rabbit Hole, Gledhill reclaims her feminine power. In “Bluebird” Gledhill sings to her younger self, bolstering her confidence and calling for her independence. She’s joined by Seattle-based pianist and singer Anna Freedman, who puts out jaunty and bluesy tracks. Fremont Abbey Arts Center, $15

Thu, Feb 28
'The Art of Leaving' with Author Ayelet Tsabari: Language, Longing, and Belonging 
In her latest memoir, Ayelet Tsabari recounts her father’s death, her travels from Israel to Canada to India, her (begrudging) stint with the Israeli army, and her struggle to find her voice in a foreign language. As an Israeli woman of Yemeni descent, Tsabari has always struggled with her sense of identity. The Art of Leaving is her reckoning. On Thursday, she'll share excerpts alongside University of Washington assistant professor of Slavic and Jewish studies Sasha Senderovich. Ethnic Cultural Center, Free

