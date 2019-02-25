Wear What When February 25–March 3

Got furs? Donate one and provide warm and comfortable beds for wildlife in rehabilitation. Image: www.pexels.com

Thru Apr 22

Coats For Cubs

Buffalo Exchange, known for buying, selling, and trading recycled fashion, launched its annual Coats for Cubs drive back in January and is accepting donations of real fur coats and trimmings in any condition at all 49 of its locations through April 22. Donated furs, used as bedding, provide a natural and nurturing environment for injured and orphaned wildlife at rehab centers. The program has collected over 15,000 furs so far. What are you waiting for? Dust off those old coats stuffed in the back of your closet and put them towards a good cause.



Wed, Feb 27

Jewelry Workshop

Pick a memorable word or meaningful phrase and bring it to life during this hands-on workshop: During the two-hour class you'll learn to make a customized hand-stamped word necklace on a 30-inch gold fill chain. The workshop will be held at Studio Life in the U District and hosted by Seattle-based jewelry artist Colleen Barrows. Cost for this fun learning experience is $65.

Fri, Mar 1

Mini-Facials at Follain

Join Follain at its U Village boutique from 1 to 7 for a day dedicated to mini-facials with Tata Harper. Book a 30-minute appointment for only $20 to revive your skin with 100 percent natural and nontoxic ingredients formulated from plant-powered active ingredients. Your dehydrated scales will thank you.

Fri, Mar 1 & Sat, Mar 2

Two Trunk Shows at Mario's

If you're free this weekend, head to Mario's for its Atelier Munro Made to Measure and Paul Morelli trunk shows. Each brand can easily transition from traditional, formal wear to trendy, stylish weekend wear. Representatives from Munro and Morelli will be there to help guide you through their collections and provide knowledge on fit and quality. Contact the store to schedule an appointment or just stop in to shop until you drop.