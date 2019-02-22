Weekend What to Do February 22–24

Nashville band Coin plays the Showbox Saturday. Image: Courtesy Columbia Records

Fri, Feb 22

Movies at MoPop: Get Out

Celebrate Oscar weekend with Jordan Peele’s Get Out. The satirical horror movie—which won best original screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards—follows African American Chris on his trip to visit the parents of his white girlfriend Rose in Upstate New York. See it as a reminder, or as a primer before Peele’s Us, which is set to release in March. MoPop, $12

Sat, Feb 23

Hamlet Choose Your Path Adult Pajama Party Story Time

Choose your own adventure at this slumber party–English lecture mashup hosted by Outsider Comics. Storyteller Davey will read from Ryan North’s book To Be or Not to Be: A Choosable Path Adventure and the group will decide what happens next. Loungewear encouraged, and hot drinks provided. Outsider Comics, Free

Sat, Feb 23

Coin

You don’t often think of a music theory class at a Christian university as the genesis of a popular indie-pop band. In this case, you should. Coin formed in 2012 at Belmont University and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Run” and the chart-topping “Talk Too Much.” They continue to sell out shows with work like the 2017 album How Will You Know If You Never Try. So expect new music sprinkled among classics. Showbox Market, $20

All Weekend

Arturo Sandoval

Cuban jazz musician Arturo Sandoval’s “golden years” have been truly golden. With three Grammy wins under his belt and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama, he continues to play jazz trumpet with some of the largest orchestras in the world and has composed multiple scores for Hollywood films. This weekend he hits Jazz Alley with joyful bebop. Jazz Alley, $37