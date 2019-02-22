  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Thackeray Evolves and Stumptown Shreds

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 2/22/2019 at 7:30am

It's the end of Thackeray as we know it.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Bye, Thackeray

Big news first: Thackeray is on its way out. Panic-eat fried chicken while you still can. The restaurant announced Thursday that it'll be gone for good after one final brunch service March 3. After a few good years, Heavy Restaurant Group decided to switch gears and pivot to Fiasco—a casual Italian place, with pastas, pizzas, and in-house desserts—in the same location later in March. The space will continue to host Claret Wine Bar. You can follow the new restaurant's progress on Instagram.

Speak Softly, Carry a Flatstick

Last week, Tacoma. This week, Spokane. Next, the world? Flatstick Pub plans to open a pub in downtown Spokane just south of Riverfront Park this summer or fall. That announcement followed on last week’s news that they'll open a 12,000-square-foot location in Tacoma later this year. The Spokane location has been in the works for years, the owners told Washington Beer Blog, and they'll debut a new game, on top of their other golf-themed offerings.

Pizza to Tapas to Different Tapas

Chaos reigns on Capitol Hill. Itto’s Tapas, which replaced Toscana Pizza on Summit Avenue in 2017, is a relative newcomer, and it’s already headed out the door. Jody Claggett, currently the manager at Itto’s, has purchased the restaurant, and plans to turn it into a Spanish restaurant called A La Vida, according to Capitol Hill Seattle. Let us head off your questions: Itto's, despite the name, is more of a Moroccan place. Its original location will still be around in West Seattle. 

Like, Isn't Everything a Simulation?

Starbucks’s simulation of a neighborhood cafe, Roy Street Coffee and Tea, will be closing soon, according to Capitol Hill Seattle. Opened back in 2009, Roy Street was the coffee giant's first foray into local-centered design and reportedly led to similar experiments in other cities. Because this is Seattle, there's already a petition to save the business. It's slated to close at the end of April, but don’t you worry: If you can’t get enough of that neighborhood-cafe feel, but miss the taste of charcoal in every sip, you can still find high-concept, sneaky Starbucks locations in Austin and New Orleans.

Then There’s Oregon

Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters showed off its shiny new skate team on Wednesday. What does coffee have to do with skateboarding, you might ask? According to a press release, the team is meant to showcase the company’s commitment to its community. “We’ve counted skateboarding diehards in our ranks since day one,” they write in a stoke-peppered blog post. The roaster will also release a 20-minute short film showcasing the team, plus a new bag of beans and cold brew, come March. In the meantime, watch them smash watermelons and limbs in a grungy, nostalgic trailer. Seattle, this could be us, but you playing.

This Week in Food & Drink

Old Ballard Liquor Co. might've poured its last aquavit, but there's good news too: Viking-themed beer hall Skal will open in March.

Seek out these 15 spots to find falafel hot from the fryer, life-changing meatballs, lamb kebabs, and organic Sicilian fare.

Made with Molly Moon’s ice cream, Icebox's Instagram-worthy cakes come in classic flavors, layered with nostalgia and a little food science.

Want to spend your Sunday munching on popcorn while judging celebrities? No judgment. We rounded up 6 Oscars viewing parties around town.

Filed under
Stumptown, Starbucks, Flatstick Pub, Thackeray, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Thackeray Evolves and Stumptown Shreds

7:30am By Philip Kiefer

Opening Dispatch

Yalla Will Bring Middle Eastern Wraps to the Tortas Condesa Space

7:30am By Haley Gray

Award Season

6 Places to Watch the Oscars Around Seattle

02/21/2019 By Anne Dennon and Gwen Hughes

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink February 20–26

02/20/2019 By Haley Gray

In and Out

Farewell to Old Ballard Liquor Co and Hello to Skål

02/19/2019 By Haley Gray

Happy Birthday To You

Newcomer Icebox Makes Ice Cream Cake for Grown-Ups

02/19/2019 By Anne Dennon

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 22–24

7:30am By Gwen Hughes

Award Season

6 Places to Watch the Oscars Around Seattle

02/21/2019 By Anne Dennon and Gwen Hughes

Theater Review

Death of a Salesman Remains Relevant in the Trump Era

02/20/2019 By Haley Gray

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Theater Review

American Junkie Adapts a Grunge Heroin Memoir to the Stage

02/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work February 18–21

02/18/2019 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

One-Sentence Stories

Schultz's Voting Record, E-Bikes, and Krakens

7:30am By Anne Dennon

Take a Bike

In Hilly Seattle, It's Electric Bikes or Bust

02/20/2019 By Aly Brady

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Over the Moon

Another Supermoon Graces Seattle's Skies Tonight

02/18/2019 By Haley Gray

Hear Ye, Hear Ye

Seattle Met Has a Brand-New Daily Newsletter

02/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Turnover City

5 of Mike O'Brien's Most Memorable Moments

02/15/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 18–24

02/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Neighborhood Guide

8 Great Places to Shop in Ballard

02/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 11–17

02/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Sporting Life

Seattle Sounders FC Has a Whole New Look—and Everyone's Mad

02/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

02/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 4–10

02/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe