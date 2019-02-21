6 Places to Watch the Oscars Around Seattle

Rhein Haus knows how to throw an Oscars shindig. Image: Barbie Hull Photography

The 91st Academy Awards—Hollywood's annual self-congratulatory evening of glitz and inevitable gaffes—takes place on Sunday, February 24. When the curtain goes up at 5pm, there won't be a host on the Oscars stage for the first time in 30 years. What you can count on: high-profile celebs in high-fashion looks. So study up on the nominees and then don your own glad rags to enjoy the spectacle on the town.

If the Oscars are just an excuse to drink craft beer on Sunday, head to Fremont for inventive brews in a dog-friendly den starting at 3pm. Pinball machines and board games will entertain non-film buffs, but Bad Jimmy's promises plenty of thematic action with trivia, games, and a nominee ballot. Fuel your fashion commentary with wagyu beef burgers from the Burger Planet food truck parked outside. $10 cover.

If you like your celebratory events served dry, Capitol Cider has both wit and crisp cider on draft. In addition to their extensive tap list and gluten-free menu (which—compliment of compliments—doesn't taste gluten-free), they'll serve up specialty cocktails, popcorn, and a wry take on the show biz scene courtesy of the resident bartenders. Snap red carpet pics and test your movie knowledge with themed games. No cover.

Channel Old Hollywood glamour at this black-tie event. Need inspiration to really vamp up? There will be prizes for the best-dressed and for those who accurately guess award winners—Century Ballroom celebrates brains as well as beauty. Doors open at 4:30pm with red carpet photos, a cocktail bar, and food available from the Tin Table. Advance tickets are $15, or $20 day-of. Tap three friends to go in on the VIP package—$95 for table service, a bottle of bubbly, and bottomless truffle popcorn.

Who needs the Dolby Theatre when you have a Beacon Hill arts haven? Clock-Out's free viewing party, captained by Shane Regan and Brandon Ryan’s of MAP Theatre, is a guaranteed chill time. But come prepared: Clock-Out expects your fashion A-game with the ultimate best-dressed prize up for grabs.

In concert with LGBTQ-centric Three Bill Cinema, Gay City will host its own Academy Awards affair. A ticket for food, award-show activities, and one drink? $15. Comparing notes on queer stories like The Favourite and debating Adam Lambert's validity as a Freddie Mercury stand in? Priceless.

Steam your suits and commit your designer's vaguely French name to memory for this Rhein Haus bash. You'll be greeted by the paparazzi on a red carpet. Then the Haus will make up for the hostless broadcast with three emcees of its own. Commentary, best-dressed prizes, and free popcorn will sustain you through the four-hour festivities.