Where to Eat and Drink February 20–26

Small bites inspired by world cuisine will be on offer for a good cause at On Safari Foods Thursday evening. Image: On Safari Foods

Thu, Feb 21

On Safari Foods Annual Open House and Fundraiser

Come for the good cause, stay for the whiskey milkshakes. SoDo catering outfit and cafe On Safari Foods is raising funds this Thursday for the West Seattle Food Bank with an evening of specialty cocktails and world-inspired small bites. No ticket is required, but a $20 donation is suggested. The event gets underway at 5:30, and spots can be reserved in advance here.



Feb 21–24

Seattle Wine and Food Experience

This year's four-day food fest will kick off in SoDo Park Thursday at 6 with "Comfort," an evening replete with creative takes on classic indulgences, from jalapeño and cheddar smoked meatloaf with sweet potato puree to Italian-inspired grilled cheese. Wash it all down with a cold beer or crisp cider from Washington purveyors. On day two, it's all about bubbly and oysters, while Saturday brings the grand wine tasting and Sunday caps off the weekend with a supper. Ticket prices vary for each event ($55–$195).

Fri, Feb 22

Into the Wild with New Belgium's Lauren Limbach

New Belgium Brewing Company's master sour blender Lauren Limbach has landed in the Emerald City to teach Seattleites the joy of pairing acid (in this case, her pucker-inducing brews) with fat (Neapolitan pizza). Flavors of fig balsamic reduction, fontina, gruyere, pickled peppers, and Italian sausage have been promised. Head to the Masonry Fremont Friday at 6 to tuck into the cheesy goodness; the event is set to last one hour.



Sat, Feb 23

Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival

When the snowpocalypse struck, the brave souls who had signed up to take the Seattle Polar Plunge (that is, to dunk themselves in the frigid Puget Sound) were left high and, well, dry. But there's good news: The event has been rescheduled from February 9 to this Saturday. Take a dip if you must, or watch from the shore with brunch bites and a beer in hand. Festivities begin at 11. Find tickets, register to take the swim, or make a donation here. Proceeds benefit the Special Olympics.

Tue, Feb 26

"Celebrate Sparkles" Dinner at Cafe Presse

Chef-owner Jim Drohman will indulge francophiles Tuesday evening at Cafe Presse with five courses inspired by the sparkling wines of France. The $80 prix fixe menu features black cod tartare, shellfish consomme, muscovy duck, bleu cheese with savory biscotti, and lemon financier cake. Call 206-709-7674 for reservations—and don't forget to say merci after sipping on all those champagne pairings.

