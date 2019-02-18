What to Do After Work February 18–21

Miya Folick plays Barboza on Tuesday. Image: Maxime Imbert

Mon, Feb 18

University of Washington MFA alum Mia Ayumi Malhorta's poetry maps four multigenerational Japanese American women’s ancestry and the trauma of internment and institutional racism. Malhorta blends historic documents, like an army evacuation notice for people of Japanese descent in 1942, with first person narrative in her sprawling debut collection. She'll talk in tandem with Seattle Review managing editor Gabrielle Bates and Western Washington professor Jane Wong. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free



Tues, Feb 19

Folick’s haunting voice can lure you into a rapture, but on her 2018 debut, Premonitions, messages of patriarchy upheaval and personal redemption mingle with pop synths. Meanwhile Brooklyn-based Barrie produces dream-pop reminiscent of the band members varied origins, from Brazil to Boston to London. Barboza, $12

Wed, Feb 20

Jet City Improv's 17th annual festival is a tribute to improvised performance and theater. It features over 80 performers from across the country and kicks off Wednesday with four performances, like Seattle-based improv quartet 4 and 20 who will bring audience-invented government conspiracies and dystopias to light a la the 1970s. Think Watergate, improvised. Shows continue into the weekend. Check website times and locations

Thu, Feb 21

Hugo House puts two female memoirists in conversation on the topics of womanhood, identity, and displacement. Sophia Shalmiyev's Mother Winter follows the writer's escape from the Soviet Union and her subsequent search for her estranged mother. And Claire Dederer’s Love and Trouble shows how aging and experience shape femininity. Hugo House, Free