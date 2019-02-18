Wear What When February 18–24

So many chances to find the perfect vintage, show-stopping piece this week. Image: Tawni Eakman / Henri

Thu, Feb 21

LumberUnion Popup

The self-proclaimed "new spirit of the Pacific Northwest," LumberUnion is an environmentally conscious fashion brand with apparel for anyone whose personal style says urban explorer. Shop new men's and women's wear—yup, all the buffalo plaid one could possibly need—plus accessories, as you dig into complimentary cocktails from Pennyroyal and snacks from Shaker and Spear this Thursday night from 5 to 7 at the Kimpton Palladian Hotel downtown.

Fri, Feb 22

Fremont Vintage Mall Celebrates 11 Years

Put your party hat on and head to our favorite subterranean oasis of vintage this Friday for its 11th birthday. The Fremont shop will be celebrating from 11 to 7 with sales, treats, and some sweet tunes. Walk away with a perfectly worn in pair of Levi's, a midcentury modern chair, or maybe even a real fur coat someone's Aunt Judy used to own in the 1920s. The possibilities are endless.



Sat, Feb 23

SoDo Flea Market

Postponed due to last week's "snowmageddon," the flea market is back on this Saturday from 10 to 4. This time around, find it at Epic Antique (just a five-minute drive from it's former SoDo location). Bonus: Parking is free so head on down for a fun-filled afternoon of hunting.

Sun, Feb 24

Full Moon Market at Stumptown Coffee

Grab a cup of joe from one of our favorite coffee shops and head downstairs to the basement to browse handcrafted goods and vintage finds. Full Moon Market is a small, rotating group of local Pacific Northwest vendors that come together each month. Setting up shop this Sunday from 10 to 4 are some ridiculously talented folks like Neon Doves with a plethora of vintage Moroccan rugs, True Wild Botanics (organic skin and body care), Reclaim Apparel, and many more.