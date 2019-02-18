  1. News & City Life
Over the Moon

Another Supermoon Graces Seattle's Skies Tonight

This year's biggest and brightest supermoon will reach its apex at 1am Tuesday morning. Here's what to look for.

By Haley Gray 2/18/2019 at 3:52pm

A full moon rising above the city skyline in August 2013.

Image: Ingrid Taylar / Flickr

At one o'clock, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, an uncommonly bright full moon will be at its closest distance from the earth, a point of orbit known as perigee, appearing larger than even last month's supermoon, according to NASA. This particularly timed celestial body goes by a couple of names: The Snow Moon because February has long been known for heavy snows—and OMFG we have weathered such a storm and have joined our local survivalist online forum—and the Hunger Moon (not to brag, but we know a thing or two about nearly pillaging grocery stores for bread...except rye). 

Tonight's moon is the second of three supermoons this winter; after March, things will return to business as usual. All of which means it's time to bundle up and head out past midnight to glimpse the lunar majesty in her most lustrous form. Look down slightly and just to the moon's left, and you'll spot Regulus, the twinkly center of constellation Leo.

Though the moon begins its ascent over Seattle Monday afternoon at about 4:30pm, we suggest waiting up for its peak performance in the witching hours, if you can. The weather calls for clouds all night—the moon just might need to be super to be visible. But there's good news even if you miss it: The next full moon, on March 20, will be super too.

Where to "Moongaze" Around the City

For iconic views of the Seattle skyline and Elliott Bay, head to Alki.

Or for a lakeside vista, stake out a spot at the top of the hill in Gas Works Park.

Though you may be jockeying photographers and their tripods for elbow room, Jose Rizal Bridge is Instagramworthy thanks to light trails from I-5.

Sometimes spots are touristy for a reason, like Kerry Park, which offers up a classic shot of the Space Needle (and the rest of downtown).

Overlooking Lake Washington, Capitol Hill's Boren Park has eastward views ideal for tonight's moonrise.

Supermoon
