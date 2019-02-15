This Week in Restaurant News: Beth's Cafe Property Listed, Sweet Bumpas Shuttered

Jonathan Langley dishes up small bites like roasted turkey sandwiches at newcomer Currant Bistro. Image: Courtesy Currant Bistro

Currant Bistro Debuts Euro Bites

Currant Bistro opened on the bottom floor of Belltown's Sound Hotel smack dab in the middle of the recent snow chaos. And like any hotel restaurant, there are lots of meals to be had: breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, pastries, and grab-and-go items. Chef Leif Thornquist, formerly of the Edgewater and Thompson Hotel, is dishing up a menu of Euro-tinged small plates. Think pancetta flatbread, sardine toast, and albacore arugula salad, plus charcuterie and cheese plates. The 36-seater is open now at 2120 Fourth Avenue, in spite of the snow. A sunny thought to get you through the rest of winter: Once summer finally hits, the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows open.

Beth's Cafe Building Up for Sale

The building that houses our favorite 24-hour Americana diner was listed for sale on Redfin—but don't panic yet, the giant omelets and all-you-can-eat hash browns aren't necessarily on their way out. A land parcel home to Beth's, Duck Island Ale House, and The Mower Shop were listed for a hefty $6 million, per the Stranger. The listing mentions that the land "offers developers the opportunity to capitalize on a coveted Greenlake location," potentially via a 68-unit mixed-use development, according to an Instagram post by Vanishing Seattle. Beth's general manager Janelle Norviel, however, stressed that the property was for sale, and that the restaurant had no plans to shutter or move. All of which means the carb-dense hangover cures will live to see another day.

Homer Adds Tuesday Dinner Service

Home to saucer-size pitas, rich hummus, and life-changing meatballs, Logan Cox's Beacon Hill restaurant is—unsurprisingly—also home to some pretty insane waits. But there's relief in sight: Starting February 19, the restaurant will add Tuesday dinner service. Which means you can get your hands on lamb ribs and soft serve from 5–10pm Tuesday through Sunday. Brunch plans, unfortunately, are on hold indefinitely, but for good reason—Cox and wife Sara Knowles will welcome their first baby this summer.

Pioneer Square Juices Up

It seems artisanal juice is here to stay, and Jujubeet is growing with the trend. The juice bar and cafe will open its fifth location in Pioneer Square on Friday, March 1. Expect the usual cold-pressed juices—green limeade, beets, citrus—alongside a new menu of plant-based entrees, like cauliflower steaks and grain bowls. Caffe Umbria coffee too. See the roomy new space (2,000 square feet!) at 107 First Avenue South.

So Long, Sweet Bumpas

Once a farmers market fixture, then a Georgetown walk-up window, and now heading east: Matt Bumpus, formerly a pastry chef at Poppy, packed up and moved back home, taking his ice cream operation with him. And we're already missing his culinary bona fides, showcased in flavors like Moroccan honey and chipotle peanut butter.

Ballard Beer Hall Lands at Sea-Tac

Renovations at Sea-Tac don't just mean we'll get a slate of new restaurants—Floret by Cafe Flora, Rel’Lish Burger Lounge, and eventually a Li'l Woody's spinoff, Evergreens, Sunset Fried Chicken—but that we'll see some familiar faces leave too. Seafood spot Anthony's will be one such restaurant closing down mid-March, per the Seattle Times. But also big chains, like Sbarro, Burger King, a Starbucks location, and about a dozen more. But there is a silver lining: The craft beer–sized hole left by Anthony's departure will be filled by Ballard Beer Hall, slated to open in the D concourse this spring, as reported by Washington Beer Blog. Expect craft brews, Washington wines, cocktails, and a full dining menu.

This Week in Food & Drink

Slinging traditional and contemporary banh mi, Mr. Saigon is jockeying for a share of Seattle’s voracious fast-casual lunch crowd.

Even for restaurants that stayed open, the snowstorm was brutal.

Bring on the sambal and grilled sardines—Portland’s Gado Gado will take over the menu at the Whale Wins this Sunday.

Psst...Fran's is the best-kept coffee secret at University Village.

Food waste be gone: For those foggy on how to cook with leftovers, local food writer Sara Dickerman has a new cookbook.

Chocolate isn't just for Valentine's Day. Tear into some of Seattle's best one-of-a-kind chocolate bars.