Weekend What to Do February 15–17

Folk act Valley Maker will perform during the Seattle Live Wire Radio show on Saturday. Image: Courtesy Kirsten Miller / Grandstand Media

Fri, Feb 15

Tomo Nakayama with Lenore.

Fremont Abbey Arts doubles down on Northwest folk on Friday: Seattle stalwart Tomo Nakayama has a voice that seems perched on the edge of constant falsetto—and occasionally dives into it—while lushly backed by strings, pianos, and fingerstyle guitar. Opener Lenore.'s harmonies lilt over melancholy cello while subtle guitar provides a respite from intensity. Fremont Abbey Arts Center, $12

Sat, Feb 16

Live Wire in Seattle

An old-timey variety show, hosted by seersucker-sporting comedian Luke Burbank, stops in Seattle this weekend. Our city's iteration features former Seahawks running back Curt Warner and his wife, Ana, who will share their story of raising twins with autism; Matteo Lane, an opera singer and painter-turned-comedian; and Valley Maker, a Seattle-based folk musician. Triple Door, $20 standing room only

Sun, Feb 17

Lawrence Brownlee and Eric Owens in Concert

World-renowned opera singers Lawrence Brownlee and Eric Owens come together to perform an afternoon of traditional arias, moving spirituals, and buoyant pop. They're accompanied by Ryan Opera Center music director Craig Terry on the piano. Benaroya Hall, $25–$105

All Weekend

2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action

One of the four Oscar categories officially cut from the live broadcast, Live Action Short film nominees of 2019 will play at SIFF Cinema Uptown now through Oscar weekend. About the length of one feature film, these five shorts don't skimp on dramatic subject matter: gang violence in a working-class town, a Lord of the Flies-type scenario set in a desolate surface mine, and two pint-sized criminals in a holding cell. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14