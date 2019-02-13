Nosh Pit Weekly Planner February 13–19

Choose your own adventure with a menu of three courses for $20 this week at Monsoon. Image: Geoffrey Smith

Wed, Feb 13

Thoughtfully Paired by Westland Distillery

Pour, sniff, and discern those notes of fruit, smoke, and peat in Westland Distillery's single malt whiskey this Wednesday evening from 5 to 8. Tickets ($10) include three pours and accompanying bites by Salt Blade Hand Crafted Meats, Cherry Valley Dairy, and Salmonberry Goods. With fresh-cut flowers and a bit of ambiance (it is Valentine's Day Eve, after all), this is a date night ideal for friends and lovers alike.

Thu, Feb 14

Oysters and Champagne

Raise a glass (or shell) to your sweetheart this Valentine's Day as you work up an appetite with these aphrodisiac shellfish. For $30, you'll get a dozen oysters plus accoutrements and one glass of champagne, from 4 to 5 at Addo. Purchase tickets at least one day in advance.

Thu, Feb 14

More Valentine's Day Dining

If bubbly and hors d'oeuvres don't strike your fancy, we've rounded up dozens more day-of-love options here. Looking for something a little less traditional? Our very Seattle Valentine's Day guide is chock-full of food events, from cooking classes to an insect feast.

Sat, Feb 16

Truffle Making

Achieve peak cozy this weekend by dipping into Indi Chocolate's delicious world of cacao, ganache, and hand-rolled truffles with this one-hour course starting at 4 Saturday evening. Attendees will learn to create their own morsels of silky, endorphin-releasing goodness with Indi's 72 percent dark chocolate (all of which is dairy- and soy-free). Experiment with flavor combinations and create your own perfect batch to take home. Sharing optional. Find tickets, $65 each, here.

Sun, Feb 17

Brunch with Musang: Year of the Pig

Pop-up Filipino brunch outfit Musang is ringing in the Year of the Pig with a meal focused on, you guessed it, pork. Head to Bar del Corso Sunday from 11 to 1 to tuck into seasonal takes on Filipino classics created by Seattle chef Melissa Miranda. A $40 ticket to reserves your spot and covers your meal.

Sun, Feb 17–Thu, Feb 21

20 Bucks for 20 Years at Monsoon

Party like it's 1999 with Seattle's stalwart Vietnamese restaurant, Monsoon. It's celebrating the 20th anniversary with a choose-your-own-adventure three-course meal for $20. Select one of four seafood, meat, or vegetarian starters, then a hearty main of lemongrass tofu, catfish claypot, or drunken chicken. Finish it off with your pick of a sweet red bean dumpling doused in ginger syrup or banana cake ladled with savory coconut sauce. The festivities begin Sunday, but you can cop this dinner deal any day after 5 through Thursday, February 21. Wear your Thanksgiving pants.

Tue, Feb 19

Crafting Libations with Jared: Amaro II

Foundation, a self-described "beacon of real community" aimed at helping us all thaw the Seattle Freeze, is hosting a cocktail class for the friendless or those with besties in tow. Learn to shake or stir drinks with amaro, the herb-based Italian liqueur that puts the black in a black manhattan. Line your stomach with dinner first (actual event instructions) and meet at Foundation's South Lake Union space at 415 Westlake Avenue North at 6:30. Tickets are $45 each.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com.