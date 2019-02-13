Ticket Alert
Major Seattle-Area Shows Go on Sale Friday
Heart with Joan Jett, Father John Misty with Jason Isbell, Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon, Josh Groban, and the Chainsmokers all announced local shows this week.
Perhaps it owes to the dissolution of major festivals—Sasquatch, Upstream—but Washington is getting major double- and triple-header bills this year. General tickets for all of the following shows go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10am. (Many have presales starting today; click links for individual details.)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Father John Misty
June 11, Marymoor Park, $65
Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon
July 13, The Gorge Amphitheatere, $60–$200+
Josh Groban
Aug 24 & 25, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, price TBA
Heart with Elle King and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Sept 4, Tacoma Dome, $49–$350+
The Chainsmokers
Dec 3, Tacoma Dome, $59–$99