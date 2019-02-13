Major Seattle-Area Shows Go on Sale Friday

Father John Misty at Capitol Hill Block Party 2018. Image: Stefan Milne

Perhaps it owes to the dissolution of major festivals—Sasquatch, Upstream—but Washington is getting major double- and triple-header bills this year. General tickets for all of the following shows go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10am. (Many have presales starting today; click links for individual details.)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Father John Misty

June 11, Marymoor Park, $65

Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon

July 13, The Gorge Amphitheatere, $60–$200+

Josh Groban

Aug 24 & 25, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, price TBA

Heart with Elle King and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Sept 4, Tacoma Dome, $49–$350+

The Chainsmokers

Dec 3, Tacoma Dome, $59–$99