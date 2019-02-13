  1. Arts & Culture
Ticket Alert

Major Seattle-Area Shows Go on Sale Friday

Heart with Joan Jett, Father John Misty with Jason Isbell, Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon, Josh Groban, and the Chainsmokers all announced local shows this week.

By Stefan Milne 2/13/2019 at 11:00am

Father John Misty at Capitol Hill Block Party 2018. 

Image: Stefan Milne

Perhaps it owes to the dissolution of major festivals—Sasquatch, Upstream—but Washington is getting major double- and triple-header bills this year. General tickets for all of the following shows go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10am. (Many have presales starting today; click links for individual details.)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Father John Misty
June 11, Marymoor Park, $65

Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon
July 13, The Gorge Amphitheatere, $60–$200+

Josh Groban
Aug 24 & 25, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, price TBA 

Heart with Elle King and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Sept 4, Tacoma Dome, $49–$350+ 

The Chainsmokers
Dec 3, Tacoma Dome, $59–$99

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

