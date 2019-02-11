What to Do After Work February 11–13

Alien/Angel is a tribute to German-American artist Klaus Nomi. Image: Bruce Clayton Tom

Mon, Feb 11

Stephanie Land

Washington native Stephanie Land always planned on being a writer, but at 28, being a mother was a surprise. Her memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, details her tireless journey balancing the jobs of single mother, college student, and house cleaner. It's also a stirring critique of the prevalent, yet hushed, issue of poverty in the U.S. Jennie Shortridge, fellow author and executive director of Seattle7Writers, will host. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free

Solmaz Sharif

“Let it matter what we call a thing,” says poet Solmaz Sharif in her first book, Look, a meditation on how America shapes the language around foreign policy and war efforts overseas. Sharif, born to Iranian parents in Istanbul, traces the struggles of her family’s lives in the aftermath of war, as well as the discrimination immigrants face daily at U.S. checkpoints. So far it's garnered an American Book Award and a Pen Center USA Literary Award in Poetry. Seattle Central College, $20

Tue, Feb 12

Outstanding Queer Comics Competition

In round two of this live-taped showcase at Timbre Room, 12 Pacific Northwest stand-ups compete for the title of Most Outstanding Comic. The show is hosted by Gutter Twink Productions and Queerspace Magazine, which puts out social justice-focused arts and culture content. Audience members get to decide who makes the cut for round three. Timbre Room, $10

Wed, Feb 13

Alien/Angel

Lady Gaga and David Bowie certainly took inspiration from German American singer Klaus Nomi. (Try listening to "Total Eclipse" without being reminded of Bowie's falsetto.) Nomi, who was prominent in the 1980s New York art scene, had a penchant for outrageous performances and operatic vocals. Now, local thespian Devin Bannon will put on a one-man tribute to the fallen icon’s life and times. What’s more, Nomi was known as a pastry baker, so anticipate a menu of sweet potato upside down pie and cherry chutney accompanying the show. Cafe Nordo, $59–$79

Need Valentine's Day recommendations? We have a lovely list for that.