Wear What When February 11–17

This week, dive into winter sales and all things romance with a certain holiday just around the corner...

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 2/11/2019 at 11:00am

Image: www.pexels.com

Now until Gone
Winter Sales
Mario's and Patagonia are putting the last bits of their winter inventory on sale and, after a quick peek for ourselves, we are here to tell you that there are still a lot of goodies left. Markdowns will be anywhere from 30 to 70 percent off. 

Tue, Feb 12
Love Yourself and Your Style
Grab your friends and join them for some fun at Evereve in U Village Tuesday night from 7 to 9. Helping others build a stronger self inside and out, Behavior Change Fitness and Liz Weber, owner of Style Shimmy, will host an event that focuses on dressing your body properly: how to shop for our particular shape, useful tips that will help enhance your look while staying true to your individual style, et cetera. Plus, you'll get 15 percent off your entire purchase—yep, grab some premium denim at a discount.

Wed, Feb 13
Galentine's Day
It's time for the greatest day of the year: A day dedicated to ladies celebrating ladies. Check out Shop Talk's jam-packed list of gift ideas to show your girlfriends just how much you care. 

Thru Feb 14
Pink and Red Valentine's Day Sale
Hello lovers—Sassafras in Belltown is celebrating the holiday of love with drinks, sweets, and a storewide sale. Get 14 percent off everything pink or red in the shop from February 9 through Valentine's Day. Additionally, for each La Macón purchase, you'll receive a free handmade all-natural lipstick from YéYé Cosmetics, in a limited edition color, Baby Pop (while supplies last).

Fri, Feb 15
Love City Love Winter Workshop
Pink Carpet Project, an organization created to raise awareness for female empowerment and funding for Planned Parenthood, is hosting an informative workshop this Friday at Love City Love on Capitol Hill. Entitled "Love Thyself," the workshop will focus on self-care and self-love. Spend the evening enjoying a sip and paint tutorial session with resident artist Stephanie Morales; making your way through educational and tutorial booths from an array of girl bosses; and sipping on some specialty cocktails. Tickets are $15 and things get rolling at 7.

Sat, Feb 16
The Dandy Flea Market
An array of esoteric goods at flea market prices will be up for grabs at the first-ever Dandy Flea Market taking place at Capitol Hill’s Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar. It's a market for quirky individuals on the hunt for wild and unusual things.

Sat, Feb 16
Winter Night Market
Seattle’s largest monthly night market at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 in Sand Point returns this Saturday evening from 3 to 10. Shop to it: There will be over 100 vendors, a DJ will be spinning beats to kick the evening into gear, and lawn games will be set up to give your wallet a brief reprieve.

Filed under
Sales and Events, Weekly Planner, Valentine's Day, Flea Market, Night Market, Wear What When
