Vampire Weekend Announces WaMu Theater Show

Vampire Weekend comes to the WaMu Theater in September. Image: Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Rx

Last week, Vampire Weekend released its first singles in six years, "Harmony Hall" and "2021," a pair of glittering, intricate indie tracks. In just a minute and a half, "2021" crams together a sample Jenny Lewis singing "boy," another sample from Japanese musician Haruomi Hosono, and lead singer Ezra Koenig's honey-voiced meditation on the passing of time. The band also said a new album called Father of the Bride will come out in spring.

This week Koenig and Co. announced tour dates supporting the album, among them a September 27 stop at WaMu Theater. Presale begins Tuesday, February 5 at 10am, and you need to head to the Verified Fan site to register by Sunday, February 3 at noon to get in on the early sales. For the general public, tickets go on sale Friday, February 8 at noon. Purchase here.

Vampire Weekend

Sept. 27, WaMu Theater, Prices TBA