This Week in Restaurant News: Mike Easton Looks to Spring, Ben Paris Returns (Kinda)

Mike Easton's pasta is arriving in West Seattle this spring. Yes, this spring! Image: Mike Easton

Il Nido Sets a Date

Mike Easton's forthcoming Italian restaurant (inside a historic log cabin!) is no longer a distant dream: Il Nido is slated to open in West Seattle this April, per Eater Seattle. Unlike his extremely popular, lunch-only Pioneer Square spot, Il Corvo, Easton's new restaurant will serve dinner and brunch. Expect "truly handmade" pasta and seasonal vegetables to dominate the menu, which will change on a weekly basis. Il Nido is Easton's first West Seattle restaurant, and will be located inside the Alki Homestead, a building that dates back more than 100 years.

Ben Paris Returns (Kinda)

Speaking of major renovation projects, yet another construction overhaul is coming to fruition this spring: The vacant Eitel Building at Second and Pike will be reborn in March as a boutique hotel dubbed the State, according to Puget Sound Business Journal. The 115-year-old building's revamp includes a restaurant and bar, Ben Paris, on the bottom level. The name honors the original Ben Paris, a legendary Seattle restaurateur from the first half of the 20th century, who ran Paris Cigars, Lunch and Cards in this building. Quinton Stewart has signed on as executive chef.

A New Union on East Union

Capitol Hill's Métier—a space that incorporates a bike shop, training center, gym, and cafe—is teaming up with Homegrown to handle its food and drink operations, per Capitol Hill Seattle. Getting its start in Capitol Hill's Melrose Market, Homegrown's menu of sandwiches, soups, salads, and sides has since expanded to eight locations across the city. Beer from Métier Brewing Company will remain on tap, while Homegrown handles the sandwich side of things. Fresh paint and a mural are in the works too, with all changes realized sometime this March.

What's the Deal with Airline Food?

Turns out airport dining doesn't have to be a sordid affair of overpriced bagels and limp fast food burgers, at least not once Sea-Tac finishes its major renovation, which will add 10,000 square feet of dining and seating. Several newcomers have already opened—Floret by Cafe Flora, Rel'Lish Burger Lounge—but Eater Seattle offers a status check on other impending airport restaurants. This month, Pioneer Square's Caffe D'arte and Portland-based Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen are slated to land in the N Gates. And there's a whole lot more coming in March, like Evergreens Salad, seafood spot Lucky Louie, and Koi Shi Sushi. Sunset Fried Chicken, Li'l Woody's, Macrina, and Caffe Ladro are expected further down the road.

Coffee CEOs with Lofty Goals

When former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz kicked off the week by telling 60 Minutes he's considering running for president, we didn't think Seattle's coffee scene could get any weirder. Then along came Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey, a 45-year-old biohacker who wants to live to the age of 180, according to Men's Health. Based out of Seattle, Bulletproof sells coffee, protein bars, supplements, and products like collagen protein and something called brain octane oil, which align with Asprey's rather ambitious goal. The company also operates three cafes, one of which is in South Lake Union. But what, exactly, does it take to live a double lifetime? Just some stem cell treatments, infrared light baths, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, and...yeah, at least $1 million.

