  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

Reign, Reign Don't Go Away

Reign FC Decamps for Tacoma

Seattle's professional women's soccer team will start the 2019 season in the South Sound. And, with that, we take another L in Seattle sports team exits. Roll the highlight reel.

By Rosin Saez 2/1/2019 at 12:44pm

Reign captain Megan Rapinoe competes in a friendly match between the U.S. and Spain on January 22, 2019.

Image: Shutterstock by By Jose Breton – Pics Action

You may have heard by now—via reporting from The Seattle Times, Geekwire.com, ESPN—that the Reign FC is leaving. Indeed, the team's left.

In an open letter explaining the changes, owners Bill and Teresa Predmore outlined why the move was necessary. Among the myriad reasons listed: the unsuitable condition of the playing surface at Memorial Stadium, Reign’s home field; the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) requires stadiums to be sufficient for national television broadcasts; the Memorial Stadium’s future was shaky—would a potential remodel in 2019 displace the team?

The Predmores tried to make Seattle work, from considering fronting the cost of upgrading the stadium to seeking other local fields at which to play. (They looked at seven stadiums, none of which were fully compliant with U.S. Soccer Pro League Standards. Yes, they checked CenturyLink—it didn't work out either.) The letter closes with words of optimism and gratitude: “...thank you to all our fans for their commitment and passionate support of our club," it reads. "We truly believe the best is yet to come, and we are hopeful that you will continue to support Reign FC as we make this incredible journey forward."

And so the, ahem, former Seattle Reign will drop the "Seattle" from the team name and swap Memorial Stadium for Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium for this 2019 season, which starts mid-April. 

As the news sinks in like the rain into the sod of a soccer pitch, let’s roll the highlight reel.

Reign made it rain in terms of league wins.

Seattle Reign FC was founded in 2012—one of eight inaugural members of the NWSL. And in six seasons, Laura Harvey, the team's first head coach, led the team to two consecutive NWSL Shield wins in 2014 and 2015. (Seattle Met chatted with lead scorer Beverly Yanez back in 2015.) As far as current standings, the team's ranked third in NWSL.

Oh, and Reign players helped earn international titles, too.

Reign footballers are roster regulars on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT). More than that, they were team superstars. The team won the FIFA World Cup in 2015, the first time since 1991 and '92. (The next one’s this June in France.) And on that winning USA team: Reign's Megan Rapinoe and Hope Solo, both of whom made clutch goals and saves, respectively. Solo, a former UW Husky, was named the top goalkeeper in the world.

Speaking of Megan Rapinoe...

The forward was short-listed for FIFA Best Player in 2018. She didn't ultimately win (that honor went to a Brazilian footballer who's so badass she just goes by Marta). Still, Rapinoe is a world-renowned athlete. Full stop. She helped USA to a SheBelieves Cup title last year. During the 2012 London Olympics, she scored three goals and tallied a team-high four assists to lead the United States to a gold medal. She is the first player, male or female, to score a goal olimpico (a goal scored directly off a corner kick) at the Olympic Games. She played a key role in an unbeaten run of 12 USA games without defeat (September 2017 to April 2018). Rapinoe's scored 12 goals in 18 NWSL games for Seattle Reign in the 2017 campaign. And she currently co-captains the USWNT with Carli Lloyd and former Seattle teammate Alex Morgan.

Speaking of Rapinoe, again, but in terms of off-the-field badassery...

The player famously spoke up against major pay disparities between women's and men's national leagues. And she's a strong advocate for several LGBTQ organizations.

Rapinoe isn’t the only Reign baller.

Jodie Taylor was up for an ESPN Espy Award last year for best international women's soccer player. Hope Solo—yes, we kind of loved her for the drama she brought to the game—is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and still hold the U.S. record for most career clean sheets—aka shutouts, aka no goals, no way.

Reign, Reign don't go away, come again another day?

 

Filed under
Tacoma, Seattle Reign FC, Soccer
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Mike Easton Looks to Spring, Ben Paris Returns (Kinda)

10:00am By Jaime Archer

Feel the Love

Where to Dine Out on Valentine's Day in Seattle

01/31/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 30–February 5

01/30/2019 By Haley Gray

Collabs

Whoa—Check Out the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

01/29/2019 By Haley Gray

Shift Change

Over at Manolin, Changes and a New Bar Project

01/29/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Reign, Reign Don't Go Away

Reign FC Decamps for Tacoma

12:44pm By Rosin Saez

Ticket Alert

Vampire Weekend Announces WaMu Theater Show

11:00am By Stefan Milne

Road Requiem

Viaduct Celebrations Make Way for New SR 99 Tunnel

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Long Time Coming

A Musical Version of Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet?

01/31/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 1–3

01/31/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Chorus Camp

Sister Kate Dance Company Is Reviving the Chorus Girl Tradition

01/30/2019 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Should Washington Ditch a "Tampon Tax"? Here's Why It's Complicated

1:00pm By Anne Dennon

Reign, Reign Don't Go Away

Reign FC Decamps for Tacoma

12:44pm By Rosin Saez

Road Requiem

Viaduct Celebrations Make Way for New SR 99 Tunnel

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Super Tuesday, Schultz, and Homegrown Weed

8:17am By Anne Dennon

Olympia Dispatch

Washington Could Move Up Its Presidential Primary Date

01/31/2019 By Hayat Norimine

2019 Election

Lisa Herbold Is Running for Re-Election

01/30/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Good Buys for Best Friends

A Shop Talk Galentine's Day Gift Guide

01/29/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 28–February 3

01/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 21–27

01/21/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe