  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

MINI DINING GUIDE

Where to Recharge After Holiday Shopping at University Village

Shop until you drop. And then eat.

By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg 12/9/2019 at 8:30am

Homegrown is now open in University Village. 

Image: Courtesy Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Ba Bar 

Open all day and till 4am weekends, Monsoon’s street food sibling is a go-to for great food and drinks, no matter the hour. Co-owner Eric Banh likes to keep things on trend, from moscow mules and frosé to an unexpected and impressive pastry program. The food, though, remains strictly traditionalist—dumplings, five-spice rotisserie duck, noodle bowls with grilled beef sausage and sliced papaya, caramelly chicken wings, and pho heady with herbs and fork-tender sheets of flank steak. 

Bamboo Sushi

The food is impressive even before you factor in some of the most forward-thinking seafood sourcing in the industry. Its arrival is a happy chapter for the former Blue C sushi space, and given the shopping center location, Bamboo will soon be open for lunch. The menu of signature rolls, hot dishes, and traditional nigiri should look familiar to Bamboo fans, but throw in 142 seats, the company’s first takeout window, and murals by Seattle’s own Kyler Martz.

Din Tai Fung

Seattle’s love affair with xiao long bao began right around the time Din Tai Fung opened in Bellevue Square—and although the tender-fleshed little soup-filled dumplings are now peddled in a few joints across the Eastside, Din Tai Fung delivers them in grand, creamy quarters with attentive service and extreme consistency. You might think that multiple locations would reduce the waits, but you’d be wrong.

Eureka!

It may not be the splashiest food destination in U Village, but this California-based chain sure comes in handy should you find yourself looking for a drink. A full 40 taps pour creations from legit West Coast breweries, and my god, that’s a huge whiskey collection for a chain restaurant in a mall. The vast food menu upgrades every stripe of bar food from mac and cheese balls to fish tacos, but Eureka’s especially good at fancy burgers. In spite (or because) of all that booze, it’s also a great destination when you’ve got little kids in tow. 

Frank's Oyster House and Champagne Parlor

Okay, this one's outside of U Village proper but with its endearing blend of decor both quirky (plywood walls) and glam (velvet settees, tufted white leather barstools), it's a great post-shopping go-to. Frank’s levels a broad wink at its cocktail-swilling, oyster-slurping, steak-knifing clientele—and they love him right back. Because really, who wouldn’t love fried oysters or creamy goat cheese deviled eggs or copiously buttered lobster rolls—all preludes to big New York steaks, perhaps, or succulent pork chops with pear salad and celery root puree? Yep, the retro food is winking at you, too, but it’s executed with such respect (and served with such terrific bubbly and cocktails) there’s simply no way to dismiss the place. Desserts run to exceptional creamy things, particularly a banana split with housemade ice creams and bruleed bananas.

General Porpoise

Smitten by the fried dough at St. John in London, Renee Erickson’s cafe has created custard and cream-filled doughnuts in its image. The lemon curd is an especially bright and citrusy reminder that fried things can be wonderfully light and airy.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

The Japanese chain’s first freestanding U.S. locations excel at two things: managing crowds and making ramen. Every variation here contains tonkotsu-style broth—a creamy confluence of pound after pound of pork bones and hour after hour boiling in pots the size of beer kegs.

Homegrown

The sandwiches, soups, salads, and sides listed on that menu burst with more than quality and freshness. They are exuberant assemblages of foods that simply taste perfect together—like a slab of blackened cod with sweet slaw on a panino roll, or a perfect toss of arugula with flank steak, blue cheese, red onion, and honey mustard. Homemade potato chips come with a salt of the day; homemade fries might be parsnip, turnip, and yam. And all the pristine sourcing and blazing creativity come with a heaping side order of what may be this year’s most important ingredient: value. It’s tough to pay over $12 in here.

Mamma Melina

The former come-as-you-are casual pasta and chianti haunt on Roosevelt went all upscale/techno with its move to a shiny new building near U-Village, and the results are mixed. In the plus column is a much bigger bar (virtually screaming "bring a date!") and decorative trappings—floor-to-ceiling windows, dripping chandeliers, lots of semi-private dining options in back, and bathrooms that could double as discos—befitting destination dining. Alas, the classic Italian food, bland and lackluster, doesn’t yet live up to that promise. Stick with pizzas or simple pastas for best results.

Mr. West

The owners of Bottlehouse in Madrona turned a sterile office building space downtown into that rare breed, a truly all-day cafe. By day, it’s a sleek, spacious destination for impeccable coffee, Instagram-pretty sandwiches, and pastries. Evening brings an impressive wine list and a happy hour crowd. There’s even a patio—at the Olive location and up north in University Village too. 

Pair

The happy hour destination north of the Cut is this farmhouse-rustic bistro on a corner in Ravenna, where small-plate favorites like cambozola fondue with pears and fontina mac and cheese have fan clubs. Careful owners train a close eye on details, and, though execution can vary, goodwill is constant. The place is smaller than its popularity, so prepare to wait.

Piatti Ristorante and Bar

It's not the most groundbreaking Italian food you'll ever have, but who cares? It's hit-the-spot good, with simple pizzas and generous wine pours. 

Rachel's Ginger Beer

The beloved local juicery fits right in among the trendy boutiques and coffee shops at U Village, and we’re sure the $7.50 moscow mules and Porch Swings have nothing to do with it. Hungry? Ma’ono has a counter inside for all of your fried chicken needs. Charismatic murals by Stacey Rozich, a family-friendly atmosphere (they make a wicked ginger beer ice cream float), and consistently lively staff offer a refreshing break from the frenzy of shoppers just outside the door.

Filed under
Fun with Listicles, University Village, Rachel's Ginger Beer, Piatti Ristorante & Bar, Pair, Mr. West, Homegrown, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, Frank's Oyster House and Champagne Parlor, Eureka, General Porpoise, Din Tai Fung, Ba Bar
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Rachel’s Ginger Beer

$ Northwest, Pan Asian Multiple Locations

It’s hard to explain the charm of Rachel’s Ginger Beer to outsiders (It’s just ginger beer? And it’s not even alcoholic?) but one trip to its lively storefro...

Piatti Ristorante & Bar

$$ Italian 2695 NE Village Ln

Mall Italian, in a comfortable space. Vegetarian and gluten-free menus.

Editor’s Pick

Pair

$$ Small Plates 5501 30th Ave NE

The happy hour destination north of the Cut is this farmhouse-rustic bistro on a corner in Ravenna, where small-plate favorites like cambozola fondue with pe...

Mr. West

$$ Coffee Shop, Sandwiches/Deli Multiple Locations

The owners of Bottlehouse in Madrona turned a sterile office building space downtown into that rare breed, a truly all-day cafe. By day, it's a sleek, spacio...

Mamma Melina Ristorante

$$ Italian 5101 25th Ave NE

The former come-as-you-are casual pasta and chianti haunt on Roosevelt went all upscale/techno with its move to a shiny new building near U-Village, and the ...

Editor’s Pick

Homegrown

$ Sandwiches/Deli Multiple Locations

Future, meet Seattle. Seattle's already met you, at this sustainable sandwich stop mid-Fremont, and you taste amazing. The next generation of food businesses...

Editor’s Pick

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

$$ Japanese Multiple Locations

The Japanese chain’s first freestanding U.S. locations excel at two things: managing crowds and making ramen. Every variation here contains tonkotsu-style br...

General Porpoise

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop Multiple Locations

Smitten by the fried dough at St. John in London, Renee Erickson’s Capitol Hill cafe has created custard and cream-filled doughnuts in its image. The lemon c...

Editor’s Pick

Frank's Oyster House and Champagne Parlor

$$ Oyster Bar 2616 NE 55th St

With its endearing blend of decor both quirky (plywood walls) and glam (velvet settees, tufted white leather barstools), Frank's levels a broad wink at its c...

Eureka!

$$ American/New American, Burgers 2614 NE 46th St

It may not be the splashiest food destination in U Village, but this California-based chain sure comes in handy should you find yourself looking for a drink....

Editor’s Pick

Din Tai Fung

$$ Chinese Multiple Locations

Seattle’s love affair with xiao long bao began right around the time Din Tai Fung opened in Bellevue Square—and although the tender-fleshed little soup-fille...

Editor’s Pick

Bamboo Sushi

$$ Sushi, Wine Bar 2675 NE Village Lane

When all its locations suddenly shuttered, Blue C Sushi left a seafood void in University Village. Good thing Bamboo Sushi, Portland’s environmentally friend...

Editor’s Pick

Ba Bar

Recommended Menu 550 12th Ave

This open-all-day-and-half-the-night nosh bar is Eric and Sophie Banh’s love song to the street food they ate as children in Saigon—and therefore hews to a m...

Eat & Drink

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

12/09/2019 By Philip Kiefer

MINI DINING GUIDE

Where to Recharge After Holiday Shopping at University Village

12/09/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: The End-of-Year Reckoning Is Nigh

12/06/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Deep-Fried Delights

Korean Street Food Chain Chung Chun Will Open Its First Seattle Outpost This Weekend

12/05/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Biz-ness

Ethan Stowell Will Close Three of His Restaurants

12/04/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 6–8

12/06/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Goal!

Megan Rapinoe Is the 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

9:22am By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 9–12

12/09/2019 By Nicole Pasia

CURTAIN CALL

Seattle's Pocket Theater Will Take Its Final Bow on December 21

12/03/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 2–5

12/02/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

9:00am By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

12/09/2019 By Philip Kiefer

FEATURE

The Octopus from Outer Space

12/02/2019 By James Ross Gardner

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

11/27/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

11/26/2019 By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe