What to Do After Work December 9–12

Viking comedy in Ballard, holiday shopping opportunities, and a Seattle journalist who empowered marginalized communities.

By Nicole Pasia 12/9/2019 at 9:00am

Hand-pressed floral shortbread cookies equal Pinterest goals.

Image: Courtesy Botanical Bakery Seattle

Mon, Dec 9
Four Corners of Scotland Dinner
Binge watching the new season of Outlander will have to wait until February, but this five-course dinner and whisky tasting menu traverses the Scottish moors in one night. Spirits expert Raymond Stencel of Diageo brings you flavors from Talisker, Mortlach, Lagavulin, and Singleton. Executive chef Jonathan Garcia pairs those with a very El Gaucho menu, including New York steak and oysters. El Gaucho Seattle, $250

Mon, Dec 9
The Vikings of Comedy
The comedy series returns to the Skål Beer Hall in Ballard. Monday’s lineup features dirty, feminist jokes from Seattle International Comedy Competition vet Claire Webber. Next up is Mary Lou Gamba, who will be featured at HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival and embraces the ups, downs, and backaches of middle-age dating. Skål Beer Hall, $10

Tue, Dec 10
KIRO Radio’s “Goodbye, Christmas!”
To hell with fancy sets and costumes. Seattle Radio Theatre and KIRO provide an entirely acoustic performance about a pair of baseball broadcasters who haven’t spoken in years and a loyal fan who tries to solve the mystery behind their estrangement (and who might ruin everyone’s Christmas along the way). Town Hall Seattle, $15 

Dec 11 & 12
Urban Craft Uprising Winter Market
For those who missed out on last week’s UCU market at Seattle Center, it’s back again in South Lake Union. Expect to find the homemade wares you never knew you needed, whether it be hand-sculpted ceramics, quirky art prints, or jars of photogenic mineral salt. Van Vorst Plaza, Free

Thu, Dec 12
Preserve and Gather Holiday Popup Shop
The Greenwood coffee shop, known for its chai tea pear butter and “fruitcake that doesn’t suck,” will host its fifth annual holiday popup shop. Other crafts include wildflower-adorned lollipops from Botanical Bakery, renewable soy wax candles from Particle Goods, and cured meats from Salt Blade. Preserve and Gather, Free

Thu, Dec 12
Alex Tizon and Sam Howe Verhovek
Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and former Seattle Times writer Alex Tizon spent his life writing stories about marginalized communities. In this posthumously published book, Invisible People: Stories of Lives at the Margins, journalist Sam Howe Verhovek gathers some of Tizon's greatest works, including “My Family’s Slave,” a personal account of his childhood caregiver and the unsettling conditions in which she worked. The night will include a discussion and excerpts from the book as well as an interview with Melissa Tizon, Alex’s wife and widow. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

