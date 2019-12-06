Weekend What to Do December 6–8

Daniel Pak brings island-infused reggae and several new songs to the Crocodile on Friday. Image: Courtesy Daniel Pak / Avi Loud

Fri, Dec 6

Daniel Pak

Daniel Pak is a fixture in local music, whether it’s through his youth recording label Totem Star, or his service in both the Seattle Music Commission and the Pacific Northwest chapter of the Recording Academy. On Friday, the Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter brings his island-infused reggae to Belltown in a set with several brand new songs. Crocodile, $15

Dec 6 & 7

2019 Winter Beer Fest

The Washington Brewers Guild brings a two-day festival to Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park, with over 50 local breweries from across the state—including Georgetown, Cloudburst, and Fremont—offering stouts and piney IPAs for the winter season. Admission covers a five-ounce tasting glass and eight pours, with additional drink tokens available for purchase. Magnuson Park, $35

Sat, Dec 7

Rainier Beach Arts and Crafts Market

If a busy December trip to the mall is a little too intimidating, the Rainier Beach Community Club offers the chance to get holiday shopping done with the added benefit of supporting neighborhood artists and craftspeople. Rainier Beach Community Club, Free

Sat, Dec 7

Frida Clements

The Elliott Bay Book Company hosts Frida Clements, author and illustrator of The Snuggle is Real, a book of puns. During a tasting of Seattle Chocolates’ new holiday line, Clements will talk about her work, with some of her other designs and illustrations available for sale. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Sat, Dec 7

Sour Beer Day

This Saturday is Lucky Envelope Brewing’s last sour tasting event of the year, offering six sour beers on tap, including special releases like pomelo sour and sour watermelon. Chicago West food truck will be there serving Chicago dogs, beef sandwiches, and popcorn. Lucky Envelope Brewing, A la carte

Sun, Dec 8

Cookbook Social and Holiday Bazaar

You can, of course, get cookbooks at the Cookbook Social and Holiday Bazaar hosted by Tom Douglas and Book Larder. But also expect opportunities for signings, sample bites, and drinks from local bakers and brewers. Palace Ballroom, $25