Top 8 Stories: Climate Change, Train Accidents, and a New Winery Code

Two deaths and an injury occurred in three different Sounder train accidents December 3. The first fatality happened at 5:30am just south of the Sumner station when the 1502 train struck a pedestrian. The second accident left one pedestrian injured in Carkeek Park in Ballard around 8am. The third resulted in one fatality on the Green River Bridge in Kent around 4:45pm.

King County Elections will hold recounts for city council positions in Bothell, Redmond, and Mercer Island. With Redmond and Mercer Island having less than half a percent difference between the candidates and Bothell having just five votes separating the winner, all three qualify for recounts. Bothell will hold a hand recount; Redmond and Mercer Island will hold machine recounts December 4 and 5.

King County Public Health has announced a norovirus outbreak at the Brave Horse Tavern. A total of 11 employees and 30 guests contracted the illness. The restaurant closed on November 27 to clean and disinfect as well as throw out any ready-made food. Public Health cleared them to reopen November 29.

A car crash in Fremont last Friday left two dead and two injured. The 23-year-old suspect was trying to make a right turn on North 39th Street off of northbound Aurora when she hit the pedestrians. She hit a light pole and her car rolled back into the roadway. She attempted to flee the scene, but one witness who had been riding a Metro bus at the time, called for the bus to stop and ran after her until police could arrest her. One of the pedestrians died on impact, another later at the hospital. The other two pedestrians are still in the hospital.

King County has a new 5-year climate change action plan in the works. The county’s previous plan, adopted in 2015, focused more on reducing emissions and preparing for the effects of climate change. The new plan—set to be released next summer—will focus on environmental justice and alleviating the discrepancies created by climate change in low-income communities and communities of color.

King County council will revisit security around the courthouse after another attack happened November 27. Marshalls had to use a taser to subdue a 25-year-old man after he charged a defense attorney entering the courthouse and a Metro bus driver who jumped in to help.

Friends of the Waterfront-Seattle are handing out pieces of viaduct rubble through December. The organization is offering these chunks of concrete memorabilia as a way to say goodbye to the old and usher in the new, post-viaduct waterfront. Pieces can be picked up at their downtown office during business hours.

King County council will look at the “winery code” this week, clarifying where breweries, wineries, distilleries, and tasting rooms can operate. While it is illegal to operate a bar in zoned agricultural land, winery and tasting room locations don’t legally fall under that description. The proposed ordinance would change how the county defines these locations, making stricter regulations, but also starting a three-year pilot program allowing remote tasting rooms to operate in rural areas including just outside of Woodinville, Fall City, and Vashon Island.