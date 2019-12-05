Korean Street Food Chain Chung Chun Will Open Its First Seattle Outpost This Weekend

Did we mention the photo ops? Image: Courtesy Haley Hill Photography

It makes perfect sense that corn dogs could be the next Instagram food trend. Chung Chun, a Korean street food chain with over 300 locations worldwide, will open its first Seattle location this Saturday from 11–9 at 502 South King Street in Chinatown–International District.

The menu boasts a dozen different hot dogs adorned with eye-catching toppings. Crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside, servers carefully roll hot dogs or mozzarella cheese sticks in a thick rice flour batter (squid ink can be added for a black-tinted specialty) and deep-fry them on the spot. The plain version is topped with panko breadcrumbs, but sweet potato chunks and ramen add an extra crunchy texture. Customers can get creative and add sprinkles of onion and ranch powder, and drizzle a myriad of sauces on top.

Although the only seating in the small space comes from a couple side bars, a large neon hot dog sign and speakers playing Tyler the Creator complete the casual hangout vibe. The restaurant will replace the space’s last tenant, Tofully, a Korean barbecue and tofu joint. After a soft opening last Wednesday, lines already stretch out the door and an early fan base builds on their Instagram.

Chung Chun will offer a free rice dog to its first 100 customers at Saturday’s grand opening, but return trips are a must to taste all the crunchy creations.