  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

It's the 86th anniversary of Repeal Day, so toast with—what else?—a Prohibition-era tipple.

By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg 12/5/2019 at 8:00am

Shaken, not stirred please. 

Image: Courtesy Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Bathtub Gin

The speakeasy trend has had its moment, and yet cocktail aficionados still do well to duck into the alley behind Second Avenue. There, a boiler room–turned–bilevel hideout serves cocktails wrought with care and a hot toddy approaching local legend status. These days the smallest of signs out front helps guide the way.

Canon

Local barman Jamie Boudreau had long planned to open his own place, and when Canon arrived, the reality somehow exceeded the ridiculously high expectations. Since then, he’s only burnished its reputation with an ever-growing catalog of rare and vintage spirits, and cocktails whose playful delivery systems (miniature bathtubs, faux IV bags) belie their clever flavors. Canon’s interior may be all dark wood and glowing bottles, but the secluded, covered back patio is the ideal spot for a sparkling negroni.

Hazlewood

Hazlewood’s the kind of bar that feels dark and moody, so it’s fitting that the hot toddy is in-freaking-credible. If you’re lucky it’s served to you by co-owner Keith Bartoloni, who will tell you in a heavy Boston accent that it’s “like drinking Christmas,” thanks to the pimento dram, a Jamaican liqueur Bartoloni makes with dark rum, brown sugar, and allspice berries, then ages for a month. This is a hot slug of good cheer and, if you feel a head cold coming on, more restorative than Sudafed (the good kind, with pseudoephedrine). Those glasses get mighty hot, so the toddy comes buffered with a knitted drink sleeve that might sport googly eyes, ribbon, or the name of a classic B movie.

Knee High Stocking Co.

There’s hardly a sign here, so you have to be in the know for this Olive Way speakeasy’s happy hour. Ring the bell and hope this place isn’t full up. Happy hour is every weeknight from 5 to 7pm, where you can order beers or ginger beer cocktails, like a Moscow mule or dark and stormy. The specials change frequently, but the Apriscotch with Famous Grouse scotch, apricot liqueur, honey, orange bitters, and lemon is a frequent favorite.

Tavern Law

The speakeasy-style bar specializes in scads of pre-Prohibition and Prohibition-era drinks and a stuffed Monte Cristo of sliced pork shoulder with maple and smoked olive oil, cooked sous vide for seven hours. It’s hardly a secret, but there’s an upstairs room called Needle and Thread, where if you make the right call from the phone by the entrance, you might nab an open bar stool.

Mr. Darcy's

A good conversation bar is a rare and wonderful thing, especially on Belltown’s Second Ave. But one of the neighborhood’s newest wine and cocktail haunts, Mr. Darcy’s, is just that. In keeping with it’s Jane Austen moniker, a genteel literary mood gently infuses the space: gold-lettering on the windows, a decorative (presumably) phonograph and piano, an antique clock, lots of woodwork, a shelf of books. 

Rob Roy

Rob Roy is a James Bond–style bachelor pad that offers imbibers a library of unique drinks. But for the month December expect the decor to be less shaken-not-stirred martini and more spice apple cider with sherry and rye served in a Santa mug—yup, the Miracle on 2nd holiday bar popup is back.

Liberty

Whiskey expert Andrew Friedman sold his little lounge on 15th Avenue to talented Liberty bar vets, but fear not, the new owners have kept the cocktail menu sharp and the sushi reliably great. The cozy drinking den serves both as a fitting place to begin the evening as it does a place to end, and in either case well-crafted drinks and fresh rolls abound.

Zig Zag Cafe

Much of the lore surrounding the cocktail bar on the Pike Hillclimb surrounds two events: Barman Murray Stenson rediscovering the Last Word, an unlikely green drink created by a vaudeville singer in Detroit in the 1920s, that helped vault our city into the national craft cocktail renaissance, and Stenson winning “Best Bartender in America” at the annual Tales of the Cocktail industry confab. Stenson has moved on, but Zig Zag is every bit a cocktail destination in the post-Murray era, thanks to a cadre of bartenders who bring levity to the very serious business of knowing how you like your drink. 

Filed under
Mr Darcy's, Zig Zag Cafe, Bathtub Gin and Co., Tavern Law, Rob Roy, hazlewood, Knee High Stocking Co., Liberty, Canon Seattle, Fun with Listicles, Bars
Show Comments
In this Article

Mr. Darcy's

$ Wine Bar 2222 Second Ave

A good conversation bar is a rare and wonderful thing, especially on Belltown's Second Ave. But one of the neighborhood's newest wine and cocktail haunts, Mr...

Editor’s Pick

Zig Zag Café

Editors Pick, Happy Hour, Romantic 1501 Western Ave

Editor’s Pick

Liberty

Late Night, Recommended Menu 517 15th Ave E

Whiskey expert Andrew Friedman sold his little lounge on 15th Avenue to talented Liberty bar vets, but fear not, the new owners have kept the cocktail menu s...

Editor’s Pick

Rob Roy

Editors Pick, Late Night, Live Entertainment, Singles Scene 2332 Second Ave

Owned by the very cute cocktail-crafting couple Anu Apte and Zane Harris, Rob Roy is a James Bond-style bachelor pad that offers imbibers a library of unique...

Editor’s Pick

Tavern Law

Editors Pick, Outdoor Patio, Recommended Menu 1406 12th Ave

The speakeasy-style bar specializes in scads of pre-Prohibition and Prohibition-era drinks and a stuffed Monte Cristo of sliced pork shoulder with maple and ...

Knee High Stocking Co.

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 1356 E Olive Way

Editor’s Pick

Hazlewood

Editors Pick, Late Night, Romantic, Singles Scene 2311 NW Market St

Hazlewood’s the kind of bar that feels dark and moody, even in the middle of July. So it’s fitting that the hot toddy is in-freaking-credible. If you’re luck...

Canon

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 928 12th Ave

Local barman Jamie Boudreau had long planned to open his own place, and when Canon arrived, the reality somehow exceeded the ridiculously high expectations. ...

Editor’s Pick

Bathtub Gin

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 2205 Second Ave

The speakeasy trend has had its moment, and yet cocktail aficionados still do well to duck into the alley behind Second Avenue. There, a boiler room turned b...

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: The End-of-Year Reckoning Is Nigh

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Deep-Fried Delights

Korean Street Food Chain Chung Chun Will Open Its First Seattle Outpost This Weekend

12/05/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Biz-ness

Ethan Stowell Will Close Three of His Restaurants

12/04/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

'Cue News

Barbecue Master Mike Law Is Back with a New Popup

12/02/2019 By Nicole Pasia

WHAT WE'RE EATING NOW

Behold, the Mochi Doughnut

11/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 6–8

8:00am By Ryan Phelan

CURTAIN CALL

Seattle's Pocket Theater Will Take Its Final Bow on December 21

12/03/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 2–5

12/02/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

'Tis the Season

5 Holiday Events You Shouldn't Miss

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

MONTHLY PLANNER

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This December

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

FEATURE

The Octopus from Outer Space

12/02/2019 By James Ross Gardner

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

11/27/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

QUOTE UNQUOTE

D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., Delivers a New Package Hub in the Central District

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

11/26/2019 By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe