SO LONG

2019: The Year in Seattle Restaurant Closures

You know that Academy Awards "in remembrance" montage? This is kinda like that, but for restaurants.

By Allecia Vermillion 12/31/2019 at 9:00am

End of a thali era.

Image: Courtesy Poppy

January

Blue C Sushi A very sudden shuttering left employees (and gift card holders) in the lurch. The U Village location is now home to Bamboo Sushi.

February

Tortas Condesa Monica Dimas's sandwich counter on Olive Way is now home to Taylor Cheney's lovely Yalla.

Dexter Brewhouse The food-beer alliance that had roots in tiny, bootstrappy Gastropod, which later became Mollusk, might have been a little too daring for this location.

March

Neon Taco Ricardo Valdez's El Xolo now handles the taco situation at the counter inside Nacho Borracho.

Thackeray Heavy Restaurant Group went Italian when it rebranded this Fremont space as Fiasco.

Nollie’s A homespun souvenir of a previous era of South Lake Union.

April

Sansei The Hawaiian favorite didn't quite get traction downtown. Thirty seconds after it closed, the space became a Dough Zone.

Harry’s Chicken Farewell, skillet-fried goodness. It was a good six years.

Brass Knuckle Bistro I still miss this uncommonly good sandwich shop from a Swinery alum. On the bright side: Biscuit Bitch moved in.

June

Papas Hot Potatoes Vegan baked potatoes? It was just crazy enough to work. Or so I thought.

Crow Queen Anne's 15-year favorite is survived by sibling restaurant Betty.

Girin One of Seattle's most stunning dining rooms is now a sushi-centric restaurant, like its siblings Momiji and Umi Sake House.

Trove Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's "culinary fourplex" will once again be home to Korean barbecue come February.

Plaka Esttiatorio A Ballard favorite for Greek food said farewell after 11 years.

Seattle Deli In a depressingly familiar turn of events, redevelopment felled this three-decade institution.

July

Tango The tapas spot that arrived with the new millennium made way for a new Indian restaurant.

Little Uncle Wiley and PK Frank's decision to put the space up for sale ended a story that began with an early-generation popup, then an interlude in Pioneer Square and two locations on Madison.  My excitement about new occupant Taurus Ox doesn't temper the sorrow.

August

Ludi's A kitchen fire, a lost lease. This beloved diner had the roughest of years.

Sizzle Pie Next-door sibling Dark Bar shuttered, too.

Poppy Jerry Traunfeld's move to California prompted one of the biggest-deal restaurant closures of the year.

September

Sugar Plum Makini Howell's tenure in this 15th Ave space dated back to its tenure as Hillside Quickies Cafe.

Peso’s Kitchen and Lounge Twenty years of margaritas came to an abrupt end, but Toulouse Petit lives on.

Mercato Stellina The Bellevue favorite had a 20-month run down by Pike Place Market.

October

418 Public House Yep, redevelopment.

Delicatus The original Pioneer Square location is no more, but the 200 University Street outpost abides.

November

East Trading Co. Its tenure was shockingly brief. Cool space, though.

December

Tallulah’s Ugh, what a saga.

Perche No The owners' son also shuttered his Mangia Me food truck.

Bramling Cross, Marine Hardware, Super Bueno Ethan Stowell wakes up January 1 with three fewer restaurants (but soon, one more Tavolàta.)

Chungee’s Let's be happy it lasted nearly 10 years.

Lucky Santo Excellent paleo-clean-mindful food, but maybe a tough location?

Sitka and Spruce Right up there with Poppy in the annals of big-deal restaurant losses.

