  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

CIU LATER

Georgetown's Bar Ciudad to Close, Making Way for Italian Eatery

Don't mourn Bar Ciudad: Owner Marcus Lalario couldn't be more excited about what's taking its place.

By Zoe Sayler 12/27/2019 at 11:00am

What a lovely place to eat handmade pasta.

Image: Melenie Yap Chesneau and Bar Ciudad

Well, folks, we've got a last-minute entry to the list of Seattle establishments whose memories will be relegated to the 2010s: On December 30, Bar Ciudad (next door to the eponymous and currently safe grill) will serve its last rotisserie chicken.

But in place of the mourning period that you might expect to come with the closure of a neighborhood favorite—especially one that serves a whiskey cocktail called “Zesty Boi”—Bar Ciudad will undergo a metamorphosis of sorts, cocooning for a few months in preparation for its “new identity" as a small-menu Italian eatery with a focus on handmade pasta. (Don't worry, Bar Ciudad patrons—there'll be drinks, too.)

Ciudad owner Marcus Lalario is no stranger to shifting gears. He’s had his hands in all sorts of Seattle cuisine—from Li’l Woody’s reliable burgers (and habit-forming queso fries), to Fat’s Chicken and Waffles...uh, chicken and waffles. His entrepreneurial ventures range from streetwear that aims to “unfuck the world” to nightlife that succeeds, in party terms, at the opposite. The only common thread that links all of his projects, so far as I can tell, is Instagrammability. 

But this new restaurant is particularly close to Lalario's heart. His family's from Northern Italy, and he's spent plenty of time there familiarizing himself with the cuisine (for business purposes, of course). 

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do," he told me. "I just wanted to make sure when I did do it, I did it right." If he didn't, he’d never hear the end of it from his Italian dad.

We can join Lalario’s dad in making that judgement call when the new, as-yet-unnamed restaurant opens sometime in early Spring. It’s not goodbye. It’s ciu later.

Filed under
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

doing the mimosta

7 Brunches Fit for a New Year's Hangover

1:50pm By Nicole Martinson

CIU LATER

Georgetown's Bar Ciudad to Close, Making Way for Italian Eatery

11:00am By Zoe Sayler

Meat Cute

Korean Barbecue Returns to Trove's Former Home on Capitol Hill

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Let's Dish

31 Restaurants Reimagining Seattle Brunch

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon

Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Soup's On

Dear Seattle: Have Soup for Breakfast

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Holiday Homecoming

Canlis and Geronimo Are Throwing the Last Dance Party of the Decade

12/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

End of the 2010s

Washington Writers Pick Their Favorite Local Books of the Decade

8:00am By Ryan Phelan

The Sporting Life

The Games, Players, and Decisions That Defined the Seahawks' Best Decade

7:30am By Benjamin Cassidy

Best of the 2010s

Seattle Musicians Pick Their Favorite Local Albums of the Decade

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

A Perfect Party with a Star Soccer Coach and a Teenaged Climate Activist

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

POTUS to the People

First Relatives Who Lived Local

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

The Other Warren G

Seattle Cancels Warren G. Harding

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

The Buck Stops Here

Did Harry Really Give ’Em Hell in Bremerton?

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe