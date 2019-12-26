  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Best of the 2010s

Seattle Musicians Pick Their Favorite Local Albums of the Decade

Members of Lisa Prank, Tacocat, and Tres Leches each dish on which Washington records excited them the most.

By Nicole Pasia 12/26/2019 at 11:26am

Image: Courtesy Naked Giants

End of the decade lists are decently narcotic—you almost have to click. But quantifying art is, of course, deeply fraught. And silly. So instead of trying to rank local albums from the last 10 years we reached out to local musicians we like—who have themselves released exceptional work in the last couple years—and asked a simple question: "What’s your favorite album—or the one you’d most implore others to listen to—released by a Washington State artist this past decade? And why (in a sentence or three)?" Here are their answers. 

Black Girl Unbothered, LIV (2019)
Sensual and demanding. Black Girl Unbothered is unapologetically black. From singing to rapping Liv proves she's really in her bag with no plan of slowing down. SHE'S BAD! Perry Porter 

Cool Choices, S (2014)
This is the breakup album of the decade—an intimate pop masterpiece full of tiny beautiful details and giant truths. Jenn Champion is a genius at breaking my heart. – Robin Edwards (aka Lisa Prank)

Fantasmogoía (2019) and Black Trash, White House (2016), Guayaba
The mix of genres, poetry, and arrangements on these albums are timeless and will probably be relevant 10 or 20 years from now. – Ulises Mariscal of Tres Leches

Go Find Your Own, Pony Time (2013)
Pony Time Go Find Your Own from 2013 is probably one of my favorite Seattle records ever. The PNW bass/drum party band has a bunch of great albums that are hard to choose from, but this one has some of my favorite hot Pony Time hits such as “Kathleen Hanna” and “What If You Caught Me.” – Bree McKenna of Tacocat

Mirror Reaper, Bell Witch (2017)
It is a record that is a meditation on loss that masterfully executes a beautiful, terrible glimpse into a world where the permanence of death is etched into the earth, and a seemingly endless spiral into the misery of a farewell that was left unsaid. It is lonely, cold, and unforgiving; it invokes a feeling in your gut that seeps out of you like tiny threads, eventually weaving together as your own grief amasses and, for a brief moment, opens its eyes. – Guayaba 

Neo, So Pitted (2016)
So Pitted are great performers and great people, and their music is simultaneously challenging and familiar. It's not very often that you hear something that sounds "new" or "fresh" in today's hyper-saturated music market, and maybe it's by playing into that overcrowded feeling that Neo stands out as exciting. – Naked Giants

No Shape, Perfume Genius (2017)
Picking a Washington album of the last decade made me realize I grew up on music made outside of Seattle and grew into an incredible music scene through our band and my work at KEXP. “No Shape” has this sound that evokes an anywhereness and makes me feel like I’m heading somewhere of importance without having a specific destination. But I tend to like things that are amorfo. – Alaia D’Alessandro of Tres Leches

SLUFF, The Naked Giants (2018)
At its core the record is simply fun to experience, and we share the opinion that it goes underappreciated for the amount of energy and musicianship that comes out of that album. They've not only been a great inspiration to us sonically, but they were early supporters of ours when many of us were new to the Seattle music scene and we will always be grateful for them. i///u

Filed under
Tres Leches, Lisa Prank, Tacocat, Naked Giants, Best of the City
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Meat Cute

Korean Barbecue Returns to Trove's Former Home on Capitol Hill

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Let's Dish

31 Restaurants Reimagining Seattle Brunch

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon

Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Soup's On

Dear Seattle: Have Soup for Breakfast

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

A Buffet Travelogue

The Story Behind Joule's Globe-Trotting Brunch Buffet

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

BEHIND THE SCENES

Too Much on Your Plate

12/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Arts & Culture

Holiday Homecoming

Canlis and Geronimo Are Throwing the Last Dance Party of the Decade

12/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Best of the 2010s

Seattle Musicians Pick Their Favorite Local Albums of the Decade

11:26am By Nicole Pasia

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

8:00am By Nicole Pasia

Feature

God Save the Punks: Mars Hill, Tooth and Nail, and Seattle’s Christian Alternative

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle, Are You Ready for Some Extreme Football?

12/23/2019 By Tricia Romano

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

A Perfect Party with a Star Soccer Coach and a Teenaged Climate Activist

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

POTUS to the People

First Relatives Who Lived Local

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

The Other Warren G

Seattle Cancels Warren G. Harding

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

The Buck Stops Here

Did Harry Really Give ’Em Hell in Bremerton?

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

8:00am By Nicole Pasia

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe