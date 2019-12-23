Seattle Hot Sauces: 4 Fiery Favorites

Eric Rivera takes a who-cares-about-cohesion approach to his many fermented hot sauce flavors. The fresno, however, is an ideal smoky-spicy companion to eggs.

► Find it: Addo, 6420 24th Ave NW

Spice king Syd Suntha crafts sauces that aren’t “burn your face off” hot, which means the habanero citrus goes with damn near anything.

► Find it: Ballyhoo Curiosity Shop, DeLaurenti

A sweet tang from tamarind meets ghost pepper’s infernal punch for the best thing to rev up soft-scrambled oeufs.

► Find it: Albertsons, DeLaurenti

The Ballard-born condiment often graces diner tables next to the usual spicy suspects. Its other three flavors are worthy egg-toppers, but hatch is mild and most versatile.

► Find it: Cone and Steiner, QFC