  1. Editor's Note

Editor's Note

POTUS Among Us

For a highly orchestrated event mostly built around a rarefied white guy, presidential visits have (or, uh, had?) an uncommon power to unify.

By Allecia Vermillion 12/23/2019 at 9:00am Published in the January/February 2020 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Tom Dougherty

By 10am, the morning was so sticky that President George W. Bush strode to his makeshift podium sans tie and suit jacket. His rolled-up sleeves only endeared him to the whooping crowd, men and women who built big yellow earthmovers at this Caterpillar plant an hour west of Chicago. Dubya blew in on August 10, 2005, for less than an hour to sign a transportation funding bill, doing a major political solid for speaker of the house Dennis Hastert, then the region’s congressman (as political references go, that one sure doesn’t age well).

I was one of two reporters from the local newspaper at the ceremony that day, though I was barely out of journalism school and my role was more about getting color quotes from Cat workers and random politically connected 11-year-olds in the crowd than any quality time with our nation’s leader. Still, I consider it my first IRL brush with the presidency.

The rest have been, well, at a distance. Or across the void that separates life and death, as in when I used my press pass to visit Ronald Reagan’s casket when it lay in state at the Capitol rotunda. In Seattle, I’ve sat in traffic while President Barack Obama’s motorcade makes its way downtown from Boeing Field.

Across our city’s history, presidential appearances have reflected the region’s evolution from remote curiosity to central player in various national agendas—Alaskan gold mining, World War II defense production, Pacific trade. In honor of Presidents’ Day, and our upcoming deluge of caucuses, "Great(ish) Moments in Seattle Presidential Visits," examines the many unexpected ways our city’s story intersects with that of our commanders in chief.

For a highly orchestrated event mostly built around a rarefied white guy, presidential visits have an uncommon power to unify. Half the workers I spoke to that sweaty day in Illinois turned out not because of President Bush in particular, but for the chance to witness, even briefly, the highest office in the land. In our current, even more sharply divided political climate? Notsomuch. But two centuries of presidential history offer a glimmer of perspective as we enter into this election year: If Seattle’s relationship with the presidency can weather bee stings, myriad protests, and the repeated ignominies of Warren G. Harding, surely there are brighter days ahead. 

Filed under
Seattle History, President's Day, Presidents
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Meat Cute

Korean Barbecue Returns to Trove's Former Home on Capitol Hill

11:55am By Allecia Vermillion

Let's Dish

31 Restaurants Reimagining Seattle Brunch

9:00am By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon

Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Soup's On

Dear Seattle: Have Soup for Breakfast

9:00am By Rosin Saez

A Buffet Travelogue

The Story Behind Joule's Globe-Trotting Brunch Buffet

9:00am By Rosin Saez

BEHIND THE SCENES

Too Much on Your Plate

9:00am By Jane Sherman

Arts & Culture

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Homecoming

Canlis and Geronimo Are Throwing the Last Dance Party of the Decade

12/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Feature

God Save the Punks: Mars Hill, Tooth and Nail, and Seattle’s Christian Alternative

9:00am By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle, Are You Ready for Some Extreme Football?

9:00am By Tricia Romano

Monthly Planner

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This January

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

9:00am By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

A Perfect Party with a Star Soccer Coach and a Teenaged Climate Activist

9:00am By Rosin Saez

POTUS to the People

First Relatives Who Lived Local

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

The Other Warren G

Seattle Cancels Warren G. Harding

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

The Buck Stops Here

Did Harry Really Give ’Em Hell in Bremerton?

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

9:00am By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

9:00am By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

9:00am By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

9:00am By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe