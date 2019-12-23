Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

Champagne Diner is an Interbay oasis—and yes, they pour plenty of bubbles, straight and into OJ. Image: Amber Fouts

A Formica-clad staple on the Ship Canal, where hash browns are always crispy and the kitchen seemingly never overcooks its benedicts.

Fancier places would kill for this close-up of boats bobbing in Fishermen’s Terminal—but would they offer such vast menus of omelets and scrambles?

Taming Capitol Hill’s hangovers since the heyday of Whitesnake and the Bangles, via corned beef hash, stuffed french toast, and endless eggs (yeah, those lines can be long).

Pancakes and french toast to make you remember why these dishes became staples in the first place—plus the most comfortable counter seating in Columbia City.

Like stepping into a cheerful late-1960s period piece, set in a universe where East Coast delis serve huevos rancheros and pigs in a (pancake) blanket alongside pastrami on rye and matzo ball soup.

One of Seattle’s pioneer food trucks spawned this polished brick-and-mortar on Capitol Hill, which puts fennel seed–coated fried chicken thighs on waffles and bloody marys in mason jars.

Pork belly reubens and omelets silky from a hint of gruyere, with a cocktail menu designed with the same care as the dining room, tucked improbably in an Interbay industrial complex.