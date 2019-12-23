Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon
Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy
A great diner can be affably battered or thoughtfully designed. So long as they don’t screw up your eggs.
Voula’s Offshore Cafe
A Formica-clad staple on the Ship Canal, where hash browns are always crispy and the kitchen seemingly never overcooks its benedicts.
Bay Cafe
Fancier places would kill for this close-up of boats bobbing in Fishermen’s Terminal—but would they offer such vast menus of omelets and scrambles?
Glo’s
Taming Capitol Hill’s hangovers since the heyday of Whitesnake and the Bangles, via corned beef hash, stuffed french toast, and endless eggs (yeah, those lines can be long).
Geraldine’s Counter
Pancakes and french toast to make you remember why these dishes became staples in the first place—plus the most comfortable counter seating in Columbia City.
Roxy’s Diner
Like stepping into a cheerful late-1960s period piece, set in a universe where East Coast delis serve huevos rancheros and pigs in a (pancake) blanket alongside pastrami on rye and matzo ball soup.
Skillet Diner
One of Seattle’s pioneer food trucks spawned this polished brick-and-mortar on Capitol Hill, which puts fennel seed–coated fried chicken thighs on waffles and bloody marys in mason jars.
Champagne Diner
Pork belly reubens and omelets silky from a hint of gruyere, with a cocktail menu designed with the same care as the dining room, tucked improbably in an Interbay industrial complex.