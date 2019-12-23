A Perfect Party with a Star Soccer Coach and a Teenaged Climate Activist

From left to right, Rogelio Riojas, Jamie Margolin, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Anisa Ibrahim, and Vlatko Andonovski. Image: Jane Sherman

Rogelio Riojas

His day job: CEO of Sea Mar Health Centers. His side project: Oh, just the guy behind the state’s first-ever Latino history museum, opened in South Park.

Jamie Margolin

Testimony from this then 17-year-old climate activist schooled Congress on earth’s environmental catastrophes. Lawmakers will be graded on a curve.

Viet Thanh Nguyen

His debut novel nabbed a Pulitzer. His latest work, written with his son, is rewarding in another way. (Elliott Bay Book Co., Jan 11)

Anisa Ibrahim

Once a patient at Harborview’s Pediatric Clinic after emigrating from Somalia, she’s now the medical director, guiding treatment of refugees like her former self.

Vlatko Andonovski

Head coach of Reign FC, Tacoma’s women’s pro soccer squad, is the next U.S. women’s national coach. Queue “We Are the Champions.”