LET US PROPOSE A TOAST
A Perfect Party with a Star Soccer Coach and a Teenaged Climate Activist
Plus, the Pulitzer winner, museum trailblazer, and patient turned medical director who round out the month’s most distinguished locals and visitors.
Rogelio Riojas
His day job: CEO of Sea Mar Health Centers. His side project: Oh, just the guy behind the state’s first-ever Latino history museum, opened in South Park.
Jamie Margolin
Testimony from this then 17-year-old climate activist schooled Congress on earth’s environmental catastrophes. Lawmakers will be graded on a curve.
Viet Thanh Nguyen
His debut novel nabbed a Pulitzer. His latest work, written with his son, is rewarding in another way. (Elliott Bay Book Co., Jan 11)
Anisa Ibrahim
Once a patient at Harborview’s Pediatric Clinic after emigrating from Somalia, she’s now the medical director, guiding treatment of refugees like her former self.
Vlatko Andonovski
Head coach of Reign FC, Tacoma’s women’s pro soccer squad, is the next U.S. women’s national coach. Queue “We Are the Champions.”