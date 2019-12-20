Weekend What to Do December 20–22

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol comes to the Unexpected Productions stage this weekend. Image: Courtesy Unexpected Productions Improv

Dec 20 & 21

Andy Haynes

Comedian Andy Haynes returns to his hometown with two Seattle sets this weekend. White people? Being broke? Late thirties singledom? His experiences shooting at porta potties in local mountains? All topics he’s covered. Laughs Comedy Club, $15

Sat, Dec 21

Lost Kings

The Los Angeles–based DJ pair tour with their latest EP, Lost Angeles, and Danish DJ Martin Jensen. Lost Kings supply pop-infused synth beats primed for vocal features, with a mix of party anthems and lyrical melodies. Showbox, $25

Sun, Dec 22

Campout Cinema: The Matrix

The Keanussance shows no sign of slowing down as we roll toward 2020, and MoPOP celebrates some of Keanu’s iconic performances with a film series, including Constantine and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. But if you find yourself longing for reality-bending effects, trench coats, and his signature “whoa,” The Matrix hits the screen. MoPOP, $14

Sun, Dec 22

All Day Vinyl: Holiday Edition

Vinyl records, plant-based snacking, and drinks go together at Life on Mars on Capitol Hill. This Sunday and Christmas Eve, bargoers can bring in their favorite holiday albums to spin, along with some of the bar’s picks. Seasonal drinks may lead to some festively enthused singalongs. Life on Mars, Free

All weekend

Dark Beer Fest

Back in 2014, Flying Lion’s Dark Beer Fest consisted of a six-beer lineup. Now, in its sixth year, the 3-day event is packed with over 30 dark brews, including special releases and limited offerings. The brewer is opening at 10am each day, with the added bonus of free morning donuts for attendees. Flying Lion Brewing, A la carte

All weekend

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol

A seasonal favorite since 1985, A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol returns to Unexpected Productions. The fates of Tiny Tim and Ebenezer Scrooge are in the hands of the audience, which might make it hard for Scrooge to get over his money-grubbing ways. Unexpected Productions, $15