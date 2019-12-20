  1. Eat & Drink
The Week in Restaurant News: The Tallulah's Saga, and An(other) Institution Closes

Your Friday dispatch from Seattle Met’s food team.

By Allecia Vermillion 12/20/2019 at 9:00am

Better days at Tallulah's.

Image: Olivia Brent

The Scene at Tallulah's Is Not Pretty

It almost physically hurts to read Capitol Hill Seattle's  “is this place closed?” saga that starts with obfuscation and ends with employees owed paychecks.

Mozzarella Sticks Inside Sandwiches

Eater Seattle says a Shark Tank spawn called Fat Shack is coming to 88 Yesler, former home of Little Uncle and Kraken Congee. I’m not sure I can get behind this.

University Seafood's Swan Song

“A damned institution” read one of the texts I got when University Seafood and Poultry added its name to the roll of businesses that close on December 31. The Seattle Times has a full and bittersweet accounting of yet another civic staple shutting its doors. Though at ages 91 and 89, owners Dale and Jeannette Erickson do deserve some down time. 

He Scoops to Conquer

I’ll miss Kurt Farm Shop and owner Kurt Timmermeister’s cheese-driven ice cream flavors. On December 29, says CHS, the literary dairyman will close his pocket of an ice cream shop on Chophouse Row, and will hand the keys over to ice cream up and comer Sweet Alchemy.

Columbia City Caffeination

Eater Seattle says Olympia Coffee (from, um, Olympia) has landed at 4284 Rainier Ave S, in a former Starbucks in the heart of Columbia City. Public service announcement: They sell Umami Kushi’s curry pans.

Sweet Developments

Just to the south in Hillman City (and also per Eater), dessert operation Flour Box will take over the former Big Chickie’s Space.

 

Meanwhile, on Seattle Met...

Big beer (and patio and waterfront) news!

Where to procure non-embarrassing hostess gifts before a party.

Stefan's argument to reconsider the oyster.

Canlis prom leads to Canlis dance party.

A ton of other holiday stuff.

Shifts & Shakeups

