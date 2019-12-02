What to Do After Work December 2–5

Sir Woman is the latest project from Wild Child's Kelsey Wilson. Image: Courtesy Barboza

Mon, Dec 2

Outturn Preview Tasting at Barrel Thief

At this sit-down preview, the Scotch Malt Whiskey Society will reveal six new releases hailing from the Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Islay. Guests will partake in a blind tasting and discussion as each cask is revealed. The event is open to all whiskey lovers, regardless of membership. The Barrel Thief, $75

Tue, Dec 3

Sir Woman

In Sir Woman Kelsey Wilson—of indie-pop band Wild Child—turns her velveteen voice to upbeat R&B tunes that are spun eclectic with synths and samples. Barboza, $15

Tue, Dec 3

Sarah Adler: Simply Real Eating

Nutritionist and life coach Sarah Adler latest book, Simply Real Eating, with chapters like as “Weekday Work It” and “Aperitifing Is a Verb,” provides an enthusiastic foray into over 100 healthy recipes. Book Larder, $5–$30

Wed, Dec 4

Queer Skate Night

Drag queen duo Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture switch from their weekly bingo gig to host the annual Queer Skate Night at Winterfest. Although Wetter jokes they’ll be the Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan of the night, there should be plenty of laughs and an appearance from Drag Queens on Ice, too. Fischer Pavilion, $8

Thu, Dec 5

Film Noir Series: Mulholland Drive

SAM’s 42nd Film Noir Series brings all the black-and-white gun smoke you would expect, but Thursday’s screening focuses on a modern example—Mulholland Drive. The 2001 thriller, which earned Twin Peaks creator David Lynch a Best Director Oscar nomination, pairs a post-car crash amnesiac with a young actress who’s tracking a Hollywood conspiracy. Seattle Art Museum, $9

Thu, Dec 5–15

Public Habit Pop-Up

Fashion is worth the wait, according to Public Habit, a sustainability-focused clothing brand that battles the textile industry’s overproduction problem one cashmere sweater at a time. Instead of producing bulk textiles and leaving excess in storage, Public Habit ships each made-to-order product directly to you. Starting this Thursday, a selection of the company’s winter essentials and made-to-order styles are available at Follain. Follain, Free